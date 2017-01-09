Pickering Red wrote: Explain the logic of the timings of the Cas, Toronto and Doncaster games then. Scope for injuries and weird that Cas were up first. Salford I can understand, but Donny last. You're kidding me.

Radford has said many times that these are mainly used to give the fringe players gametime, for when and if they are needed, apart from Kelly not one other played is assured their place in the squad.It's the RFL fault for not sorting out a proper reserved league, meaning a lot of our fringe players don't play for weeks, so at least they can get 3/4 games under their belt and the senior players don't burn out.