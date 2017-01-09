WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Friendly

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:51 pm
tbf to Radford hes said from the off hes gonna play youngsters to see how they go, hulls main team will be more or less the same as last year and he knows that, we looked shot at the end of last year so hes going about the start of this year a bit different, at times yesterday it was men against boys, some of our youngsters are not ready yet and it showed, but best to find out now, some looked ok and might be needed later on, for your part you looked good and I am confident you will finnish 1 or 2.
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:58 pm
barham red wrote:
I often find when teams (both RL and football) field a weakened team to see how they go they are often doing the kids a disservice, I would have thought you'd get a better view of how good the kids are by feeding one or 2 of them in alongside the quality players.

I would imagine a young winger would benefit from playing outside a 1st teamer rather than outside a lad who maybe is getting his positioning / passing wrong.

I'm actually surprised Radford has changed his method from last year where he seemed to play the friendlies with more 1st teamers, suppose he has a more settled squad this year.

I never went but have seen some of the tries and our speed of play looked pretty good, for me the biggest result was we came out unscathed, the fact we seemed to do some good stuff is a bonus.

Agree with this Barham. It's a balancing act and Radford didn't have anywhere near enough experience on the park. The benefits of such a contest were most certainly in our favour and we were comfortable capitalising on them from what I've seen.
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 5:03 pm
hull2524 wrote:
tbf to Radford hes said from the off hes gonna play youngsters to see how they go, hulls main team will be more or less the same as last year and he knows that, we looked shot at the end of last year so hes going about the start of this year a bit different, at times yesterday it was men against boys, some of our youngsters are not ready yet and it showed, but best to find out now, some looked ok and might be needed later on, for your part you looked good and I am confident you will finnish 1 or 2.


It only appeared to be men v boys. Average age of FC 22, average KR 23 and that included our pensioner Disco Dave.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:05 pm
maybe so, but I would be surprised to see any of the team that played the 2nd half be in our 17, different objectives for both teams and no injuries so jobs a gud un
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:19 pm
hull2524 wrote:
maybe so, but I would be surprised to see any of the team that played the 2nd half be in our 17, different objectives for both teams and no injuries so jobs a gud un

Job's a gud un. Maybe so, but by flagging up in advance that he intended to play an inexperienced line up, he took at least 2-3k off the gate and devalued what is a vital element of preseason Derby intensity in a contest bearing the name of our mutually shared game icon.

It's like me telling my wife of 38 years when I forget her anniversary celebration not to worry as there will always be next year and then ducking when the inevitable right hook follows. :wink:
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 6:23 pm
hull2524 wrote:
maybe so, but I would be surprised to see any of the team that played the 2nd half be in our 17, different objectives for both teams and no injuries so jobs a gud un


it would suggest however that at an average age of 22 unless most of those fringe players prove to be late developers they are not going to make the grade to meet the aspirations of your club.
