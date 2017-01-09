barham red wrote:

I often find when teams (both RL and football) field a weakened team to see how they go they are often doing the kids a disservice, I would have thought you'd get a better view of how good the kids are by feeding one or 2 of them in alongside the quality players.



I would imagine a young winger would benefit from playing outside a 1st teamer rather than outside a lad who maybe is getting his positioning / passing wrong.



I'm actually surprised Radford has changed his method from last year where he seemed to play the friendlies with more 1st teamers, suppose he has a more settled squad this year.



I never went but have seen some of the tries and our speed of play looked pretty good, for me the biggest result was we came out unscathed, the fact we seemed to do some good stuff is a bonus.