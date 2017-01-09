tbf to Radford hes said from the off hes gonna play youngsters to see how they go, hulls main team will be more or less the same as last year and he knows that, we looked shot at the end of last year so hes going about the start of this year a bit different, at times yesterday it was men against boys, some of our youngsters are not ready yet and it showed, but best to find out now, some looked ok and might be needed later on, for your part you looked good and I am confident you will finnish 1 or 2.