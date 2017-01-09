Just watched the game on rovers tv as I was unable to make it yesterday. Have to say, really surprised by the Ellis/abdull partnership, seems to work really well, both heavy halves it has to be said but they both have a bit of play in them. Certainly for the first time in years we've got 2 halves that can tackle, compared to say, campese (couldn't tackle for toffee) and Kelly (always hit an miss in defence, certainly was targeted when playing for us).



Danny Addy a big plus for me to, showed up well against the aussies in the 4 nations and certainly looks a signing. Shame he won't be able to showcase himself in SL for us every week as I think he looks well up to it.



Scruton & Clarke give us a real presence in the forwards, something we've lacked over the years; shame Tilse won't be around to compliment this. Heffernen looks a find, speed and good hands. Will Oakes must get game time, is he really 17!? What a player he could become, only hope it's with us.



Finally, Tim Sheens looks to have us well structured and we didn't look to score of every play compared to seasons gone by. Overall, really positive and has me optimistic for the upcoming assault to get back to SL. Certainly the bottom 4 teams will not relish the 8s with us in it come the split.