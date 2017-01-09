|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
craig hkr wrote:
Ok I'm going to put some meat on the bones of my Leicester City analogy with fc.i can't see another season like last year happening again.saints missing whole back line.cas minus double figures,wigan same catalans lost big chunks of key players.ourselves short handed all season.leeds and hudds going top 4 to bottom 4.only fc and wolves stayed fit for majority of league season but even warry got key injuries come play offs .It was fluke circumstance but that wasn't hulls concern.i don't like hull fc but I have respect for them as a solid team playing as a team with real hard veterans.i will watch this season from our championship but I don't see hull troubling the silverware again.just my opinion and un an ideal world we will see you in middle 8s.unlikely but not beyond belief
In that case you more or less all equally handicapped.
Just an excuse really.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:18 pm
|
|
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
|
craig hkr wrote:
Take it how you like
I have done.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 12:24 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
chomp
Back on the ale again today?
No unfortunately. But on re reading your post got me thinking about the Clive Sullivan trophy.intentionally or not it isn't held in the regard it should be.this season it had to be this fixture as unlikely to meet again.but if/when we come up I think it may be better to do it similar to how fc do it with saints for the Steve Prescott trophy.just seems not enough made of it
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:26 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
craig hkr wrote:
No unfortunately. But on re reading your post got me thinking about the Clive Sullivan trophy.intentionally or not it isn't held in the regard it should be.this season it had to be this fixture as unlikely to meet again.but if/when we come up I think it may be better to do it similar to how fc do it with saints for the Steve Prescott trophy.just seems not enough made of it
Agree, it should be played for as part of the first scheduled competitive fixture between the sides (which would probably fall on each Good Friday). This year it'd have to have been the friendly really.
Not ideal for a friendly, and not really befitting of the man. You either get what we have yesterday and a side playing for the most part a reserve team, or a side making a good 10 or so subs, depending what the coach wants to get out of it. It's hard for fans to really get behind.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 2:39 pm
|
|
It was difficult to assess Rovers spine because it was rarely put under pressure, and if anything the halfbacks were guilty of not capitalising on this, although the floodgates did open up in the final quarter.
The return of Shaw and Salts added quality in the performance, and what can you say about Quinlan & Heffernan - they are going to take the Championship by storm.
In the pack, the tempo was good from Lunt/Jubb/Lawler and both Clark and Milton were relentless. Scruton is a cracking signing, leading from the front, and I was even happy with Clarkson's contribution.
I will even conceded that Disco didn't look out of place with his zimmer - good to see him cross over the line.
Not a bad start.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 3:22 pm
|
|
Just seen the game on Hull KR.TV. A fairly controlled and dominant performance by a well drilled, experienced and skillful Hull KR team full of intent against inexperienced and ill prepared opposition. We should have put over 50 points on them easily.
I don't mean to be unkind to Hull and to Lee Radford and I fully understand that preseason is a time to experiment but his team selection was slightly disrespectful to the occasion, the opposition and the fee paying watching RL fans from both sides.
That's twice now he's fielded a pretty much identical side in successive weeks against stronger opposition and with the same end result. Well that's proved that men against boys will never work and lightning has struck twice. Moreover, he now knows his squad has depth but lacks quality depth. Any big run of injuries and Hull FC will truly struggle. I see Salford turning them over as well.
Glad I didn't go. I have got tickets for Leeds away and you can be sure we will be facing much stronger and motivated opposition. On the evidence of yesterday's performance from us, it will be an entertaining and close game.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:04 pm
|
|
Pickering Red wrote:
Just seen the game on Hull KR.TV. A fairly controlled and dominant performance by a well drilled, experienced and skillful Hull KR team full of intent against inexperienced and ill prepared opposition. We should have put over 50 points on them easily.
I don't mean to be unkind to Hull and to Lee Radford and I fully understand that preseason is a time to experiment but his team selection was slightly disrespectful to the occasion, the opposition and the fee paying watching RL fans from both sides.
That's twice now he's fielded a pretty much identical side in successive weeks against stronger opposition and with the same end result. Well that's proved that men against boys will never work and lightning has struck twice. Moreover, he now knows his squad has depth but lacks quality depth. Any big run of injuries and Hull FC will truly struggle. I see Salford turning them over as well.
Glad I didn't go. I have got tickets for Leeds away and you can be sure we will be facing much stronger and motivated opposition. On the evidence of yesterday's performance from us, it will be an entertaining and close game.
I often find when teams (both RL and football) field a weakened team to see how they go they are often doing the kids a disservice, I would have thought you'd get a better view of how good the kids are by feeding one or 2 of them in alongside the quality players.
I would imagine a young winger would benefit from playing outside a 1st teamer rather than outside a lad who maybe is getting his positioning / passing wrong.
I'm actually surprised Radford has changed his method from last year where he seemed to play the friendlies with more 1st teamers, suppose he has a more settled squad this year.
I never went but have seen some of the tries and our speed of play looked pretty good, for me the biggest result was we came out unscathed, the fact we seemed to do some good stuff is a bonus.
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:21 pm
|
|
radfords job was on the line at the start of last year he was frightened to blood youngsters last year hence experience at higher level / plus no major injury pile up but he delivered a trophy. so I think his job is under no threat for the time being, that's why hes done it this way which is correct
|
|
Mon Jan 09, 2017 4:36 pm
|
moxi1
|
Just watched the game on rovers tv as I was unable to make it yesterday. Have to say, really surprised by the Ellis/abdull partnership, seems to work really well, both heavy halves it has to be said but they both have a bit of play in them. Certainly for the first time in years we've got 2 halves that can tackle, compared to say, campese (couldn't tackle for toffee) and Kelly (always hit an miss in defence, certainly was targeted when playing for us).
Danny Addy a big plus for me to, showed up well against the aussies in the 4 nations and certainly looks a signing. Shame he won't be able to showcase himself in SL for us every week as I think he looks well up to it.
Scruton & Clarke give us a real presence in the forwards, something we've lacked over the years; shame Tilse won't be around to compliment this. Heffernen looks a find, speed and good hands. Will Oakes must get game time, is he really 17!? What a player he could become, only hope it's with us.
Finally, Tim Sheens looks to have us well structured and we didn't look to score of every play compared to seasons gone by. Overall, really positive and has me optimistic for the upcoming assault to get back to SL. Certainly the bottom 4 teams will not relish the 8s with us in it come the split.
|
