|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Keiththered wrote:
Your squad depth does not seem to be good enough for a sustained attack on a top four place if injuries strike. I think you had 9 recognised first team players on the park today. Your average age was 22 to our 23 so blaming fielding young guns as some have done hardly holds water. Radford is disappointed at they way you capitulated in the last quarter.
Altogether not a good day for FC fielding a side that at least knew each other And was a second heavy defeat. A satisfactory one for KR as a first hit out with nine debutees. We should not not get carried away as I am sure we will meet harder challenges once the league fixtures start.
We will be fine, playing a few squad players is fine, but to play most of them at the same time and pretty much a reserve team the whole 2nd half is never going to work. I actually think we have just about the strongest squad in SL, just behind Wigan.
Today we were missing 11 of our starting side, and only 5 of those in would make our 17.
Judging us on that performance I think is more out of hope, good spin though Keith.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8294
Location: 2017 City of Culture
|
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Hull havent lost a game we expected to win, theyve been clear that we dont expect to be at anywhere near full strength until the Salford game. Wouldn't be surprised if there's another Derby for Houghtons testemonial, have to wait and see.
Or maybe the derby will be reserved for Cockaynes testimonial?
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 470
|
Dave K. wrote:
We will be fine, playing a few squad players is fine, but to play most of them at the same time and pretty much a reserve team the whole 2nd half is never going to work. I actually think we have just about the strongest squad in SL, just behind Wigan.
Today we were missing 11 of our starting side, and only 5 of those in would make our 17.
Judging us on that performance I think is more out of hope, good spin though Keith.
I take on board what you say about your squad as you obviously know more about it than I do. However a it must be some concern that the players of that age today performed so poorly as a team.
Naughton Michaels
Tuimavave Hadley ThompsonBowden Green Washbrook Played 221 competitive games between them for you in 2016 and Albert played 17 for us 238 appearances not bad for the reserves, that's actually more first grade games than our squad managed.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Keiththered wrote:
I take on board what you say about your squad as you obviously know more about it than I do. However a it must be some concern that the players of that age today performed so poorly as a team.
Naughton Michaels
Tuimavave Hadley ThompsonBowden Green Washbrook Played 221 competitive games between them for you in 2016 and Albert played 17 for us 238 appearances not bad for the reserves, that's actually more first grade games than our squad managed.
I don't think Hadley even played today, so take away his 50 or so, then I reckon one of your wingers alone has played that many games.
As said nothing to worry about for us, only Kelly played out of our big players. Last we beat Warrington at home with lots of players out as fringe players stepped in and performed, in with have an injury crisis and play a team like today I'll be worried,but that could be said about most teams in the league.
We won't be far off this season again.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Keiththered wrote:
I take on board what you say about your squad as you obviously know more about it than I do. However a it must be some concern that the players of that age today performed so poorly as a team.
Naughton Michaels
Tuimavave Hadley ThompsonBowden Green Washbrook Played 221 competitive games between them for you in 2016 and Albert played 17 for us 238 appearances not bad for the reserves, that's actually more first grade games than our squad managed.
Do your research Keith, Dave Hodgson has played nearly 350 games on his career, add in Lunt, Scruton and Ellis alone is 3 times more than played for Hull today.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:36 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 470
|
Dave K. wrote:
Do your research Keith, Dave Hodgson has played nearly 350 games on his career.
I was talking about games played in 2016 if you read my post
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:41 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 302
|
Dave K. wrote:
I don't think Hadley even played today, so take away his 50 or so, then I reckon one of your wingers alone has played that many games.
As said nothing to worry about for us, only Kelly played out of our big players. Last we beat Warrington at home with lots of players out as fringe players stepped in and performed, in with have an injury crisis and play a team like today I'll be worried,but that could be said about most teams in the league.
We won't be far off this season again.
Ok I'm going to put some meat on the bones of my Leicester City analogy with fc.i can't see another season like last year happening again.saints missing whole back line.cas minus double figures,wigan same catalans lost big chunks of key players.ourselves short handed all season.leeds and hudds going top 4 to bottom 4.only fc and wolves stayed fit for majority of league season but even warry got key injuries come play offs .It was fluke circumstance but that wasn't hulls concern.i don't like hull fc but I have respect for them as a solid team playing as a team with real hard veterans.i will watch this season from our championship but I don't see hull troubling the silverware again.just my opinion and un an ideal world we will see you in middle 8s.unlikely but not beyond belief
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:49 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 152
|
I though we looked quicker, fitter, and more structured than we have for a long time albeit against limited opposition sheens seems to have worked on abdull and ellis was pretty impressed with them, also clark and mulhearn and addy in the forwards for hull the big lad masonga looked promising think maybe sheens could do something for him for a year didn't know quite what to expect today came away pretty pleased but still early days
|
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Keiththered wrote:
I was talking about games played in 2016 if you read my post
Fair enough, still not worried after today after watching our fringe players lose a friendly.
Last edited by Dave K.
on Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:12 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16961
Location: Back in Hull.
|
craig hkr wrote:
Ok I'm going to put some meat on the bones of my Leicester City analogy with fc.i can't see another season like last year happening again.saints missing whole back line.cas minus double figures,wigan same catalans lost big chunks of key players.ourselves short handed all season.leeds and hudds going top 4 to bottom 4.only fc and wolves stayed fit for majority of league season but even warry got key injuries come play offs .It was fluke circumstance but that wasn't hulls concern.i don't like hull fc but I have respect for them as a solid team playing as a team with real hard veterans.i will watch this season from our championship but I don't see hull troubling the silverware again.just my opinion and un an ideal world we will see you in middle 8s.unlikely but not beyond belief
yes Craig, all down to fluke circumstances, nothing to do with good recruitment, conditioning and hard work.
If most teams improve the less chance you have of coming back up.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bishops finger, Bombed Out, craig hkr, Dave K., fcimp, Hessle rover, Jake the Peg, Keiththered, Nothus, paperboy, rebelrobin, rover 2000, roversmad, Salty mouse, Sheldon, skoot, tommyfinn, Wytchfynder General and 196 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|