Dave K. wrote: I don't think Hadley even played today, so take away his 50 or so, then I reckon one of your wingers alone has played that many games.



As said nothing to worry about for us, only Kelly played out of our big players. Last we beat Warrington at home with lots of players out as fringe players stepped in and performed, in with have an injury crisis and play a team like today I'll be worried,but that could be said about most teams in the league.



We won't be far off this season again.

Ok I'm going to put some meat on the bones of my Leicester City analogy with fc.i can't see another season like last year happening again.saints missing whole back line.cas minus double figures,wigan same catalans lost big chunks of key players.ourselves short handed all season.leeds and hudds going top 4 to bottom 4.only fc and wolves stayed fit for majority of league season but even warry got key injuries come play offs .It was fluke circumstance but that wasn't hulls concern.i don't like hull fc but I have respect for them as a solid team playing as a team with real hard veterans.i will watch this season from our championship but I don't see hull troubling the silverware again.just my opinion and un an ideal world we will see you in middle 8s.unlikely but not beyond belief