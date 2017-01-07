BiltonRobin wrote:
Just wondering if any of the Hull "fringe" players will be coming back to CP with us ?
Tim Sheens said on the radio last night that we could possibly be about to sign 2 props, one a "local lad" the other an Aussie.
He also said Shillington is about to retire so would not be one of them.
Tim Sheens said on the radio last night that we could possibly be about to sign 2 props, one a "local lad" the other an Aussie.
He also said Shillington is about to retire so would not be one of them.
More hard nosed experience needed up front. We were a prop light before Tilse left anyway. Where's Scott Wheeldon these days?