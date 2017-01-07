WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Friendly

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:19 pm
Sit down, Waldo Eddie Hemmings's Wig
BiltonRobin wrote:
Just wondering if any of the Hull "fringe" players will be coming back to CP with us ?
Tim Sheens said on the radio last night that we could possibly be about to sign 2 props, one a "local lad" the other an Aussie.
He also said Shillington is about to retire so would not be one of them.


More hard nosed experience needed up front. We were a prop light before Tilse left anyway. Where's Scott Wheeldon these days?
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:05 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I'm not sure we would be willing to let any of our props leave as a transfer. But Ross Osbourne on loan perhaps?


Jesus wept, I hope not. That's well beyond justification even with a patronising 'beggars can't be choosers' argument.

First and most importantly we need better and more battle hardened players. Wheeldon, for example, would be a much better option, IMO.

Second and possibly incorrectly, I've a vague recollection that he's the nomark who used his man of steel vote 'humourously'. If it was him him, I'd much prefer to see him 'progress' in your under-23 set-up. :)
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:38 pm
Mild Rover wrote:
Jesus wept, I hope not. That's well beyond justification even with a patronising 'beggars can't be choosers' argument.

First and most importantly we need better and more battle hardened players. Wheeldon, for example, would be a much better option, IMO.

Second and possibly incorrectly, I've a vague recollection that he's the nomark who used his man of steel vote 'humourously'. If it was him him, I'd much prefer to see him 'progress' in your under-23 set-up. :)


Well if you're going to be signing a "local lad" to play prop, it's not going to be Watts, Taylor, Green or Bowden. So from Hull's ranks that pretty much leaves Osbourne and Matongo. I'd suggest Wheeldon is a good shout, or maybe someone else from Hull who isn't currently plying there trade here. Although I'm struggling to think of names that fit that criteria just now.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:34 pm
since when has watts been a local lad
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 7:44 pm
has mariano signed for anyone yet?

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:22 pm
think hes at featherstone
Re: Team for Friendly

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 8:33 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
since when has watts been a local lad


Fair point.

He's played pretty much all his pro rugby in Hull though. An adopted local lad.
