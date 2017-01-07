Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: I'm not sure we would be willing to let any of our props leave as a transfer. But Ross Osbourne on loan perhaps?

Jesus wept, I hope not. That's well beyond justification even with a patronising 'beggars can't be choosers' argument.First and most importantly we need better and more battle hardened players. Wheeldon, for example, would be a much better option, IMO.Second and possibly incorrectly, I've a vague recollection that he's the nomark who used his man of steel vote 'humourously'. If it was him him, I'd much prefer to see him 'progress' in your under-23 set-up.