BiltonRobin wrote: Salter will never have a better opportunity to improve than under Tim Sheens. We just can't expect to much to soon. He's been out a long time and will be slow to get back to full game speed plus he will be thinking about that shoulder for the first couple of games.

I think if he keeps fit he will make the centre spot his own.

Maybe, but doubtful. Minns is a class above Salter as long as he stops getting concussed.Salter never really set the world on fire even when fully fit. He didn't do much wrong, he was just average. Salter may improve this year, and if so that's good news as we have to get back to SL in this first year.As for the derby, I can see Kelly having a point to prove with some flashy moves. Keeping him quiet would be quite an achievement.