Finding it very difficult to get up for this game against our dear neighbours I am afraid, especially with it being away from home again.
But I am sure the closer it gets to Sunday my appetite to see a game of Rugby will drag me there.
A few players missing so be a good chance to see a mixture of the new lads and young players blending with the existing squad. I Don't think its worth risking Quinlan after only a few training sessions so I would like to see us as strong as possible first half, then mix it up.
Heffernan
Oakes
Salter
Minns
Shaw
Abdull
Ellis
Scruton
Lunt
Clark
Blair
Donno
Addy
Clarkson,Milton,Lawler,Jubb,Mulhern,Harris,Moran,Cator
