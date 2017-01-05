WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:20 pm
markylever5 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 5:19 pm
Posts: 99
Finding it very difficult to get up for this game against our dear neighbours I am afraid, especially with it being away from home again.
But I am sure the closer it gets to Sunday my appetite to see a game of Rugby will drag me there.
A few players missing so be a good chance to see a mixture of the new lads and young players blending with the existing squad. I Don't think its worth risking Quinlan after only a few training sessions so I would like to see us as strong as possible first half, then mix it up.

Heffernan
Oakes
Salter
Minns
Shaw
Abdull
Ellis
Scruton
Lunt
Clark
Blair
Donno
Addy

Clarkson,Milton,Lawler,Jubb,Mulhern,Harris,Moran,Cator

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:28 pm
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 455
I would expect Quinlan to play as he has apparently been trading hard in Australia. Help him get to know his teammates in a competitive environment.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:56 pm
markylever5 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 5:19 pm
Posts: 99
Good call Keith

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:57 pm
markylever5 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 5:19 pm
Posts: 99
Heffernen to centre instead of Salter for me then.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:04 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 46
Location: East Hull
Mark, for me this is Salter`s make or break season for me. I have never been his biggest fan, but with him being local and reasonably young I have give the kid some leeway, apart from having a fairly solid defence game he is my definition of bang average, so a good run of games in the championship should show us if he has a long term future at the club.

The jury is still out for me, what you reckon?
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:39 pm
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 455
Good defence but does not seem to have the eye for an opportunity in attack or I feel the speed to make a decisive break.

His try scoring rate is not good, probably the worst in recent history.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:42 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16935
Location: Back in Hull.
Don't forget your new winger.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:50 pm
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 455
Sorry Dave but he's not new. Thought you would have known that.

Re: Team for Friendly

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 5:02 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 595
Disco Dave coming back is odd. Could this be like when Radford came out of retirement just for the derby?
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

