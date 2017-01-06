WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kris welham.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Kris welham.

 
Post a reply

Re: Kris welham.

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:46 am
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 462
Gallanteer wrote:
It stands to reason that an external new signing would demand a high wage when moving to a new employer and several teams were after him. There is no doubt in my mind that Welham woukd have been cheaper to retain as a home grown employee. Its the same in all businesses (except in the public sector). In the end Thornley offered no more than Welham.

But then again, hindsight is a wonderful thing. Oh well.


So a ridiculous figure is now a high wage.

Re: Kris welham.

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:20 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 605
Keiththered wrote:
So a ridiculous figure is now a high wage.


Reports elsewhere claimed he was on the top end of the wage bill. I have no internal insight whatsoever into the inner working at the club. I am a mere supporter, just like you, and have been for 30+ years.

However it stands to reason we paid a large salary for an ex-wigan centre who was reported to be hunted by several SL clubs at the time than is likely Welham was demanding, yet was actually no better that Welham.

As I said, hindsight is a wonderful thing. At the time it probably looked like a good deal but didn't turn out that way.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Kris welham.

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:43 pm
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 462
Gallanteer wrote:
Reports elsewhere claimed he was on the top end of the wage bill. I have no internal insight whatsoever into the inner working at the club. I am a mere supporter, just like you, and have been for 30+ years.

However it stands to reason we paid a large salary for an ex-wigan centre who was reported to be hunted by several SL clubs at the time than is likely Welham was demanding, yet was actually no better that Welham.

As I said, hindsight is a wonderful thing. At the time it probably looked like a good deal but didn't turn out that way.


I accept that.

The only point I was trying to make was that you used the word ridiculous without saying what you deemed to be a rediculous amount or any evidence of what the salary actually was.

You appeared to be making a dig about our club without any evidence to support your assertions. Your subsequent posts seem to confirm this.

Re: Kris welham.

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:54 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 605
Keiththered wrote:
I accept that.

The only point I was trying to make was that you used the word ridiculous without saying what you deemed to be a rediculous amount or any evidence of what the salary actually was.

You appeared to be making a dig about our club without any evidence to support your assertions. Your subsequent posts seem to confirm this.


Confirm that I'm not allowed to have an opinion based on the limited evidence available to me? The evidence may be limited or weak but that doesn't stop you having an opinion.

Anyway, welham was OK and loved to intercept the ball. The fact that his success rate at doing so was low and left gaping holes in the line was his undoing. I guess this hasn't changed whilst at Bradford. Thornley wasn't the player we expected him to be (based on what I saw of him on the pitch).

Minns isn't perfect, but better than both of them. Wether that continues this season, we can only hope.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Kris welham.

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:09 pm
markylever5 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 5:19 pm
Posts: 101
Thornley looked disinterested at best! Kris was a great servant , thornley doesn't deserve to be in the same post as Kris really, but neither will be missed in my opinion.

Re: Kris welham.

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:55 pm
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 462
Gallanteer wrote:
Confirm that I'm not allowed to have an opinion based on the limited evidence available to me? The evidence may be limited or weak but that doesn't stop you having an opinion.

Anyway, welham was OK and loved to intercept the ball. The fact that his success rate at doing so was low and left gaping holes in the line was his undoing. I guess this hasn't changed whilst at Bradford. Thornley wasn't the player we expected him to be (based on what I saw of him on the pitch).

Minns isn't perfect, but better than both of them. Wether that continues this season, we can only hope.


We all have opinions and express them, some even based on limited evidence. You however appear to have based your opinion about Thornley being paid a ridiculous amount on no actual evidence at all.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, bishops finger, Brid B&W, Gallanteer, Hessle Roader, Hessle rover, Keiththered, markylever5, Mild Rover, rover 2000, skoot, The Phantom Horseman and 174 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,2452,11875,6614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  