WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cameron scott

Board index Super League St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Cameron scott

 
Post a reply

Cameron scott

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:39 pm
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 689
Seems one of our rivals are going to see the benefit of bradfords collapse. Wigan and Wire both fighting it out for this kid. Best young talent in england.

Re: Cameron scott

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:49 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29961
LFC Saint wrote:
Seems one of our rivals are going to see the benefit of bradfords collapse. Wigan and Wire both fighting it out for this kid. Best young talent in england.


Rumour has it that Wigan are also looking at Jacob Truman.
Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.
Rumour has it that Wigan are also looking at Jacob Truman.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Cameron scott

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:05 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16703
LFC Saint wrote:
Seems one of our rivals are going to see the benefit of bradfords collapse. Wigan and Wire both fighting it out for this kid. Best young talent in england.


Seen him twice last year and looked good.

So I take it all u16s, u19s are also free agents now?
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Cameron scott

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:43 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27556
Location: Warrington
Why are we not in for them?

Re: Cameron scott

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:51 am
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16703
Saddened! wrote:
Why are we not in for them?


Saints just signed at top young 16 year old. He's a centre but can play any position as he's got that quality
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 36 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,7231,64875,6654,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  