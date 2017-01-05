LFC Saint wrote: Seems one of our rivals are going to see the benefit of bradfords collapse. Wigan and Wire both fighting it out for this kid. Best young talent in england.

Rumour has it that Wigan are also looking at Jacob Truman.Top young player. I was very impressed with his maturity when he spoke on stage in the South Stand bar after one of the Wigan 1st team games last season. Wigan were trying to sign him then, but I was actually pleased that he went to his hometown club. I would imagine the administrators see "value" in him. Sad really but I do hope he now comes to Wigan IF things can't be sorted for him at Bradford. Maybe they could put a clause in his contract giving Bradford first option should they return to the top flight.