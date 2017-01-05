Rang the number ending in 600 as i live out of town to reserve two tickets for our reserved east stand members seats for Sunday ,was told can't book over the phone I would have to register an eticketing account which I did then failed as username was taken even though I've never usrd it before tried again though I didn't receive a confirmation tried to book seats no option I can see for members east stand reserved ? Then logged me out then still waiting for password reminder?

Surely In this day and age there must be a way of just simply activating my pass card so it works in the turnstile or even better have the person who answers your phone to take your order and card details

Not everyone lives just round the corner and as he put just pop in