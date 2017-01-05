(Website)

Rang the number ending in 600 as i live out of town to reserve two tickets for our reserved east stand members seats for Sunday ,was told can't book over the phone I would have to register an eticketing account which I did then failed as username was taken even though I've never usrd it before tried again though I didn't receive a confirmation tried to book seats no option I can see for members east stand reserved ? Then logged me out then still waiting for password reminder?

Surely In this day and age there must be a way of just simply activating my pass card so it works in the turnstile or even better have the person who answers your phone to take your order and card details

The SMC are working to resolve the issue, and we will make it clear once the systems are back up and running.



All systems are back up and running, tickets and memberships can be bought as normal from the KCOM & Savile Street stores

sausagefingers wrote: Surely In this day and age there must be a way of just simply activating my pass card so it works in the turnstile



There is. I've been doing that at Manchester City games for years. You have a card. You book a ticket. Your card gets you through the turnstile. And their website works.



I've now got sorted and I can see all the details when I click to print tickets ,when it prints the barcodes are missing yet I can see them this is driving me nuts? PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

sausagefingers wrote: I've now got sorted and I can see all the details when I click to print tickets ,when it prints the barcodes are missing yet I can see them this is driving me nuts?



