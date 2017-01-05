WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ticketing system?

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:17 pm
sausagefingers User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 515
Rang the number ending in 600 as i live out of town to reserve two tickets for our reserved east stand members seats for Sunday ,was told can't book over the phone I would have to register an eticketing account which I did then failed as username was taken even though I've never usrd it before tried again though I didn't receive a confirmation tried to book seats no option I can see for members east stand reserved ? Then logged me out then still waiting for password reminder?
Surely In this day and age there must be a way of just simply activating my pass card so it works in the turnstile or even better have the person who answers your phone to take your order and card details
Not everyone lives just round the corner and as he put just pop in

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:24 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2367
Ticketing Issues (2 hours ago).....

The SMC are working to resolve the issue, and we will make it clear once the systems are back up and running.


All systems are back up and running, tickets and memberships can be bought as normal from the KCOM & Savile Street stores
Last edited by ccs on Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:11 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:11 pm
C for Cuckoo User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 2890
Location: Hull
sausagefingers wrote:
Surely In this day and age there must be a way of just simply activating my pass card so it works in the turnstile


There is. I've been doing that at Manchester City games for years. You have a card. You book a ticket. Your card gets you through the turnstile. And their website works.

Our stadium needs a new manager.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:08 pm
sausagefingers User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 515
I've now got sorted and I can see all the details when I click to print tickets ,when it prints the barcodes are missing yet I can see them this is driving me nuts?

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:09 am
PCollinson1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 1
sausagefingers wrote:
I've now got sorted and I can see all the details when I click to print tickets ,when it prints the barcodes are missing yet I can see them this is driving me nuts?


Best option is to take a screen grab (ALT+PRT SC [print screen]) then open paint and paste the image, print from there, hope that helps.

