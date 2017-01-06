|
Top House Lad wrote:
Richardson wasn't at the meeting. Just one of the inaccuracies posted by the original poster. I will say no more because unlike KCNBABT I was there. I agreed, when asked, to abide by a request for confidentiality.
You get that there's a certain irony in saying you agreed to stay confidential but mentioning that Richardson wasn't there?
Clarification: I'm only jesting. Appreciate the info really.
I would say a meeting with Rfl today would be to say don't get ahead of yourselves..
We would much prefer a mad dash 2 week preparation for the coming season.
vbfg
So last night I posted a blog that said Thorne invited Richardson to Wasps. Here's the same story told differently.http://www.sportsmanagement.co.uk/Sport ... wood/29740
According to that Thorne brought in an experienced manager who then brought in Richardson who then bought out Thorne.
And the moment when they were within seconds of going bust happened a few months into Richardson's reign.
HamsterChops wrote:
You get that there's a certain irony in saying you agreed to stay confidential but mentioning that Richardson wasn't there?
Clarification: I'm only jesting. Appreciate the info really.
Haha!! I do get your point!! Can you break confidentiality about something that didn't happen??
