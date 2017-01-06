WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Players meeting with new owner today

 
Post a reply

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:44 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1799
Location: Bradford
Top House Lad wrote:
Richardson wasn't at the meeting. Just one of the inaccuracies posted by the original poster. I will say no more because unlike KCNBABT I was there. I agreed, when asked, to abide by a request for confidentiality.


You get that there's a certain irony in saying you agreed to stay confidential but mentioning that Richardson wasn't there? :wink:



Clarification: I'm only jesting. Appreciate the info really.
Last edited by HamsterChops on Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:45 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:44 pm
bowlingboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 210
I would say a meeting with Rfl today would be to say don't get ahead of yourselves..

We would much prefer a mad dash 2 week preparation for the coming season.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:45 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7247
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
So last night I posted a blog that said Thorne invited Richardson to Wasps. Here's the same story told differently.

http://www.sportsmanagement.co.uk/Sport ... wood/29740

According to that Thorne brought in an experienced manager who then brought in Richardson who then bought out Thorne.

And the moment when they were within seconds of going bust happened a few months into Richardson's reign.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:47 pm
Top House Lad Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Nov 07, 2015 1:53 pm
Posts: 50
HamsterChops wrote:
You get that there's a certain irony in saying you agreed to stay confidential but mentioning that Richardson wasn't there? :wink:



Clarification: I'm only jesting. Appreciate the info really.

Haha!! I do get your point!! Can you break confidentiality about something that didn't happen?? :D
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, alleycat, Backwoodsman, beefy1, Bendybulls, bewaresheep, BiginJapan1970, bitterundtwistedbull, Bombed Out, bonaire, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cibaman, Clearwing, coco the fullback, Cookie, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Drust, exiledbull, FevGrinder, fifty50, Fr13daY, Geoff, GiantDee, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, heaton_sk4, HiramC, Iggy79, mailman, martinwildbull, mk_fc, Mr Dog, Nothus, Old Timer No 4, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, Pumpetypump, R.B.A, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, ruraljuror, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, St. Enoch, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, tb, tikkabull, Top House Lad, Traffic, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, vbfg, Wheels, wiganermike, wombull, woolly07 and 702 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,3332,08675,6614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  