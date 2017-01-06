We should all have realised by now that nothing written on here can be treated as the truth.

There are far too many people pretending to know the truth.

A week ago I wondered if this site could work against the process of selling the Bulls because of all the miss-information being possibly read by people and especially players wondering what to do. Might a player have jumped too soon because of what he or his family have read and believed as fact.

It is now clear to me that although this site is an entertainment to some and point of information to most there is a real danger that it is doing harm not only to peoples heads but may be helping to add fuel to a fire that needs to be dampened down and allow people to get on with the deal without unfounded speculation.

Not everyone has the sense and intelligence to filter out the nonsense from snippets of truth.

I have a very low regard to social media as I work in IT and see the trouble it can cause due to its faceless and nameless nature. People need to read everything and take it with a large pinch of salt. S.Media. causes waves of emotional ups and down and we get that here. So, Enjoy reading but if you imagine everyone is trying to fool you into believing their story you should be OK.



Beware people who say I do know or I was there.