Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:26 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4150
Bullseye wrote:
Very interesting.

Is this bloke wealthy or just another chancer? I'm sure someone said it was Richardson at the meeting yesterday. I guess we'll find out soon if it really was him.

So those other bids were made under the assumption of liquidation but this one wasn't? Do we know that for certain?

Either way the RFL are the kingmaker.



If he's promised all the players contracts will be honoured when we're getting £150k funding he cant be short of money

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:27 pm
Bullmans Parade
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 59
HamsterChops wrote:
Can't really be bothered going back through the thread to find it, but wasn't it mentioned that Richardson was at the meeting yesterday? Or am I remembering wrong in the haze?


Yes it was....

KCNBABT wrote:
After receiving threats from players on social media this will be my last post on here for a while but with Richardson and Thorne at Odsal yesterday telling the players they are the new owners and will honour all existing contracts and getting everyone, my son included to sign a non disclosure form about this meeting and then plan to force the RFL into releasing the club before the deadline. The RFL need to either put this deal through today with contracts already signed between new owner and players staff but reject certain people involved because some of people involved won't pass fit and proper person tests. It's never been easy following this club with rotten people at its core but we all remain in hope that one day we'll get the owners we deserve.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:28 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1411
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
bowlingboy wrote:
KCNBABT and Frank the tank are offline, so chances are they are both sat in the meeting?

Unlikely I think. I was under the impression that 'the meeting' is an internal RFL one working out what their response to yesterday is. Happy to be corrected though.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:28 pm
ridlerbull
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1411
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Bull Mania wrote:
If he's promised all the players contracts will be honoured when we're getting £150k funding he cant be short of money

Yes, but perhaps he's lying... :)
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:33 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 590
So if i can get my head round this, Green maybe involved with someone other than Richardson. That doesn't sound good.

I give up.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:34 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25663
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
The Guardian article seems to be saying that there was no intention to circumvent the RFL.

We'll see. I'm not sure I like the smell of this. Unless Thorne has access to pots of cash its all sounding a bit seat of the pants.

He can promise but can he deliver? That's what the RFL will need to find out amongst other things.

I'm glad they've publicised their criteria.

As you were.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:39 pm
woolly07
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 616
We should all have realised by now that nothing written on here can be treated as the truth.
There are far too many people pretending to know the truth.
A week ago I wondered if this site could work against the process of selling the Bulls because of all the miss-information being possibly read by people and especially players wondering what to do. Might a player have jumped too soon because of what he or his family have read and believed as fact.
It is now clear to me that although this site is an entertainment to some and point of information to most there is a real danger that it is doing harm not only to peoples heads but may be helping to add fuel to a fire that needs to be dampened down and allow people to get on with the deal without unfounded speculation.
Not everyone has the sense and intelligence to filter out the nonsense from snippets of truth.
I have a very low regard to social media as I work in IT and see the trouble it can cause due to its faceless and nameless nature. People need to read everything and take it with a large pinch of salt. S.Media. causes waves of emotional ups and down and we get that here. So, Enjoy reading but if you imagine everyone is trying to fool you into believing their story you should be OK.

Beware people who say I do know or I was there.
Last edited by woolly07 on Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:44 pm, edited 2 times in total.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:39 pm
debaser
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9491
Location: Here
This is never ending. Frustrating.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:42 pm
Top House Lad

Joined: Sat Nov 07, 2015 1:53 pm
Posts: 50
bowlingboy wrote:
I think KCNBABT said he was?

Richardson wasn't at the meeting. Just one of the inaccuracies posted by the original poster. I will say no more because unlike KCNBABT I was there. I agreed, when asked, to abide by a request for confidentiality.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:43 pm
Bullseye
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25663
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
KCNBABT wrote:
Players told if they want to stay at the club under the new owner Derek Richardson who informed all players and staff that he would honour their contracts and move them over from the old club to the new one. He has told the players he hopes to have control of the club by next weekend.


Sounds like it was Richardson but not 100%.

Could just be another front man or chancer.

Not got my hopes up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  