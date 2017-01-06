|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7244Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
RAB90 wrote:
You're not allowed to start with scissors, you can start with two rocks and work your way up like everybody else
We had two rocks but only on paper.
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 605
|
This Is What Is Written
Bullmans Parade wrote:
Who knows what the criteria for the fit and proper persons test actually is?
|
(Give Me Back My)WINGS
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25660
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:24 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 186
|
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:26 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27448Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
hooligan27 wrote:
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988
Judging by the time delay, I calculate you could be on Alpha Centauri B. We don't have a leader at the minute.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:34 pm
|
Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2016 11:41 am
Posts: 57
|
Ah, thanks!
So according to that (and assuming my powers of interpretation haven't failed me) then as long as Marc Greens share is less than 25% he wouldn't be classed as an 'influential person'?
|
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:49 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5551
|
His wife tells me his portfolio's very small.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 202
|
Clearwing wrote:
His wife tells me his portfolio's very small.
I hope the said portfolio shrivels up and drops off.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, Anakin Skywalker, ATS1, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bicesterbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, chapylad, childofthenorthern, coco the fullback, Cookie, Dannyboywt, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, eastardsley, el red, exiledbull, FevGrinder, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Frosties., fun time frankie, Geoff, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, HAPEtobehere, heaton_sk4, HiramC, hooligan27, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, Mirfieldbull, Noah100, NorthumbriaBull, Nothus, Nozzy, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, rlbet, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, Steel City Bull, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, thepimp007, Toga, Traffic, Tricky2309, TrinityDave, vbfg, Wheels, wiganermike, Wilde 3 and 694 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|