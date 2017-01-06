Bullmans Parade wrote: I'm not buying all this "trying to deceive the RFL and back them into a corner" stuff.



I would rather believe that what has happened is that Richardson & co have simply put themselves into a position that represents the best option for the RFL and that they would be stupid to turn down. It's like going to a job interview and telling your prospective employer (who is desperate for a new member of staff ASAP) "I can start tomorrow, I don't need to serve 4 weeks notice elsewhere before I'm available"



After all, the RL are the governing body, they hold all the cards. it would be naive of anybody to think they could force their hand

That's similar to how i see it. The time to the new season is a big thing.From what i understand the latest bidder failed last week and staff were made redundant and the administrator put a statement out saying he will liquidate the club. At this point i believe Marc Green (Who the administrator has a LEGAL duty to get the best deal for as he is the largest creditor. Not happy with it but the law is above me) has panicked as he knows he'll get squat from liquidation and has compromised.I reckon Richardson may have been one of the bidders accepted by the RFL. Players are going at a rate of knots, so he has being pro-active, maybe already deemed acceptable by the RFL previously if he was one of the bidders in talks with the RFL previously, talked to the players so we don't lose anymore, brought the domain and setup the company and we are ready to go to start the new season. Unfortunately due to the size of the debt unless we had a sheikh prince buying us, a lot of the creditors were going to lose out. I don't like it, I don't agree with it. But it's not as if they were going to get a better deal from Liquidation.The RFL's process is in response to the liquidation letter. The new season is fast approaching and if we were due to be liquidated, we need a board, kit, players, stadium agreement. Maybe their liquidation process is now Plan B.