Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Players meeting with new owner today

 
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:55 am
Ferocious Aardvark
el red wrote:
So you are happy for this NEWCO to dump on creditors?

Can you list for us the creditors that the newco is dumping on, as you obviously know.

Can you also tell us what action we can usefully take in the event we are "unhappy" with any aspect of what is going on. None, so our hypothetical "happiness" with anything of it is just you trying to take some moral high ground.

el red wrote:
Guess what happens when in two years they haven't got the lease to Odsal from the RFL... ADMINISTRATION again.

Well, at least you'll have something to look forward to then. You'll just have to find somewhere else to vent your righteous spleen for a while before you can gloat to us how you "called it".

el red wrote:
Don't forget that this has been engineered to also shave all the clubs top earners and lower the wage bill at the expense of having a competitive team. So the 'backs to the wall' you talk about is false. Rohan knew all this and has merely rolled over to maintain his ridiculous salary for a Championship coach.

"Don't forget"? You talk as if you are not only stating facts but that everyone knew these alleged facts. We, and certainly I, know no such thing. Maybe you are confusing the consequences of being deep in the financial mire with the best conspiracy traditions?

el red wrote:
I want the Bradford club to rise again, but not like this.

Oh please
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:57 am
The liquidation has not yet been presented to the courts so albeit he had to make the staff redundant the club is still in admin so Petttitt is still legally in control.
The RFL had to act assuming the liquidation would go through so they started a new bidding process.
The administrators have found a new way to satisfy the creditors (MG).
None of this puts the RFL nose out of joint it is just an unexpected turn of events. They have to still approve the club getting a licence.
Is this letting MG have shares to wrest control of the Coral stand from him. The charge he put on the business would presumably be against the only real club asset which would be the boxes and hospitality suite. If he still 'owns' that when a new company takes over they have little option but to 'rent' it of MG or have no use of it.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:02 am
vbfg wrote:
the remaining 50k, a figure cited by the RFL,


Thats to other championship clubs. I think we owe Dewsbury about £20k, Fev about £21k & Whitehaven about £8k. I'm not sure what for but I would assume pre-match ticket sales?

RFL had said they would cover it & take it out of our central funding this season but thats vanishing day by day.
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:03 am
Oh, Derwent beat me to it, sorry ;-)
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:09 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bullmans Parade wrote:
I'm not buying all this "trying to deceive the RFL and back them into a corner" stuff.

I would rather believe that what has happened is that Richardson & co have simply put themselves into a position that represents the best option for the RFL and that they would be stupid to turn down. It's like going to a job interview and telling your prospective employer (who is desperate for a new member of staff ASAP) "I can start tomorrow, I don't need to serve 4 weeks notice elsewhere before I'm available"

After all, the RL are the governing body, they hold all the cards. it would be naive of anybody to think they could force their hand


That's similar to how i see it. The time to the new season is a big thing.

From what i understand the latest bidder failed last week and staff were made redundant and the administrator put a statement out saying he will liquidate the club. At this point i believe Marc Green (Who the administrator has a LEGAL duty to get the best deal for as he is the largest creditor. Not happy with it but the law is above me) has panicked as he knows he'll get squat from liquidation and has compromised.

I reckon Richardson may have been one of the bidders accepted by the RFL. Players are going at a rate of knots, so he has being pro-active, maybe already deemed acceptable by the RFL previously if he was one of the bidders in talks with the RFL previously, talked to the players so we don't lose anymore, brought the domain and setup the company and we are ready to go to start the new season. Unfortunately due to the size of the debt unless we had a sheikh prince buying us, a lot of the creditors were going to lose out. I don't like it, I don't agree with it. But it's not as if they were going to get a better deal from Liquidation.

The RFL's process is in response to the liquidation letter. The new season is fast approaching and if we were due to be liquidated, we need a board, kit, players, stadium agreement. Maybe their liquidation process is now Plan B.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:10 am
vbfg wrote:
FWIW, League Express have a live stream about this on FB right now.

https://www.facebook.com/46286603039978 ... 135690299/



The guy from Halifax is getting his knickers in a twist isn't he :)

Strange people from there, don't think a 12 point deduction, loss of central funding and losing a good number of our best players is a punishment. We'd need to be hung drawn and quartered at the Shay to get our just desserts in some people's eyes

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:13 am
Bull Mania wrote:
That's similar to how i see it. The time to the new season is a big thing.

From what i understand the latest bidder failed last week and staff were made redundant and the administrator put a statement out saying he will liquidate the club. At this point i believe Marc Green (Who the administrator has a LEGAL duty to get the best deal for as he is the largest creditor. Not happy with it but the law is above me) has panicked as he knows he'll get squat from liquidation and has compromised.

I reckon Richardson may have been one of the bidders accepted by the RFL. Players are going at a rate of knots, so he has being pro-active, maybe already deemed acceptable by the RFL previously if he was one of the bidders in talks with the RFL previously, talked to the players so we don't lose anymore, brought the domain and setup the company and we are ready to go to start the new season. Unfortunately due to the size of the debt unless we had a sheikh prince buying us, a lot of the creditors were going to lose out. I don't like it, I don't agree with it. But it's not as if they were going to get a better deal from Liquidation.

The RFL's process is in response to the liquidation letter. The new season is fast approaching and if we were due to be liquidated, we need a board, kit, players, stadium agreement. Maybe their liquidation process is now Plan B.


It's the only scenario that makes any sense to me. Green says to Pettit, get me n with the guys who you turned down after the RFL accepted their bid and lets cut a deal so I get something back.

Also, will benefit all creditors, they will get more if this happens than liquidation, hope it comes right for them too
