At least he can sell the domain to the eventual new owners. My view on this conversion of debt to shares is one of incredulity. Firstly the HMRC wil not want shares in a RL club and secondly they are basically worthless anyway and are just postponing any possible return of the debt to the next admin. If this is all driven by Greens desperation you can bet there will be a catch, to me I think he has conned once too often to be credible in any way shape or form. I sincerely hope that the RFL do not cave into this attempt to force their hand. In simple terms they can continue with this process of trying to get a new pro club formed in Bradford and just deny a licence to this (in my opinion) dodgy attempt by the Wasps owner. RU are already trying to pee all over our game with the Solomona issue, do we really want the RU getting inside knowledge of the RFL and RL in general. Something really doesn't sit right, and until a full explanation is published and all these so called NDAs get kicked into touch, I would be very cautious of getting any hopes up.



Bull Mania if the RFL have no knowledge of Petit continuing to try and sell it after announcing he was liquidating the club, then it is behind the RFLs back.