Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:36 am
At least he can sell the domain to the eventual new owners. My view on this conversion of debt to shares is one of incredulity. Firstly the HMRC wil not want shares in a RL club and secondly they are basically worthless anyway and are just postponing any possible return of the debt to the next admin. If this is all driven by Greens desperation you can bet there will be a catch, to me I think he has conned once too often to be credible in any way shape or form. I sincerely hope that the RFL do not cave into this attempt to force their hand. In simple terms they can continue with this process of trying to get a new pro club formed in Bradford and just deny a licence to this (in my opinion) dodgy attempt by the Wasps owner. RU are already trying to pee all over our game with the Solomona issue, do we really want the RU getting inside knowledge of the RFL and RL in general. Something really doesn't sit right, and until a full explanation is published and all these so called NDAs get kicked into touch, I would be very cautious of getting any hopes up.

Bull Mania if the RFL have no knowledge of Petit continuing to try and sell it after announcing he was liquidating the club, then it is behind the RFLs back.
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:37 am
So we had a position where two bids were accepted by the rfl but were rejected by the administrator. Now we have a bid accepted by the administrator but not the rfl. The difference seems to be how much Green gets out of the deal, and that given Bulls could be sold as a going concern it would be the rfl that puts us into liquidation. My brain hurts.
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:39 am
And all the time this debacle is going on the season gets closer and closer :CRAZY:
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:40 am
The domain is still registered to the same company (as it has been since 96) but they're with a different hosting company. Not ukfast any more.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:41 am
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:43 am
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.

The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.


That is excellent news.

If you are kidding - the, expect me to call you a very naughty name.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Fri Jan 06, 2017 9:44 am
GUBRATS wrote:
I'me beginning to think I'd prefer a Barrow or Whitehaven/Worky to be placed in the Championship ! And a Bradford club admitted to Championship 1 in 2018


The only 2 club officials to have made public comments about this that I know of are the Cougars coach & the Fev chairman. They both are of the opinion it would be unfair to bring a C1 club up at short notice. But it would be interesting to get the opinion of Haven & Worky...
