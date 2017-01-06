|
The involvement of Green makes me nervous
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:57 am
Green should never be allowed near any R L club again.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:07 am
It's going to be amusing if he turns up at games. Good luck walking through the fans...
(and I feel fine)
Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:31 am
Even if they are willing to pump some funds in its going to take some serious investment in playing staff to avoid "the drop" on 12 point deduction and KR 3 times.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:44 am
So Green cuts a deal where he takes shares in new company instead of payment of the debt he claims he his owed Duffy keeps a role in the new company so Green has a puppet mouthpiece with out being involved directly. Very complicit
Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:44 am
After receiving threats from players on social media this will be my last post on here for a while but with Richardson and Thorne at Odsal yesterday telling the players they are the new owners and will honour all existing contracts and getting everyone, my son included to sign a non disclosure form about this meeting and then plan to force the RFL into releasing the club before the deadline. The RFL need to either put this deal through today with contracts already signed between new owner and players staff but reject certain people involved because some of people involved won't pass fit and proper person tests. It's never been easy following this club with rotten people at its core but we all remain in hope that one day we'll get the owners we deserve.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:01 am
DemonUK wrote:
So why should all those expressing interest now bother to do all the work required by the RFL, if all this is going on behind their back.
Nothing's going on behind their back. It's going on behind closed doors. That's quite the difference.
We are seven weeks and two days into an eight week administration, the processes for which will be submitted to a court upon its conclusion. ... which has been "announced" but is actually four days away.
Submissions of interest have been invited should it come to liquidation. It has not yet.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:04 am
Why announce liquidation if we are not then? I'm so confused.
(and I feel fine)
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:04 am
It sounds like someone is trying to Bully the RFL in an underhand way. I can see them just sticking to their guns. If this meeting wasn't sanctioned by the RFL and a final backdoor attempt to win favour with the players it's not really going to end well. The RFL hold the ground lease and the membership so it's somewhat stupid to annoy them.
Another twist but one that I can't see happening, RFL ego will need to remain in tact and I can see nothing more than them saying we have made our statement and the terms and that is what any newco need to adhere to.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:05 am
KCNBABT wrote:
After receiving threats from players on social media this will be my last post on here for a while but with Richardson and Thorne at Odsal yesterday telling the players they are the new owners and will honour all existing contracts and getting everyone, my son included to sign a non disclosure form about this meeting and then plan to force the RFL into releasing the club before the deadline. The RFL need to either put this deal through today with contracts already signed between new owner and players staff but reject certain people involved because some of people involved won't pass fit and proper person tests. It's never been easy following this club with rotten people at its core but we all remain in hope that one day we'll get the owners we deserve.
So none of this has been agreed with RFL? So they can still reject this bid?
Oh ffs...
