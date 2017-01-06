|
Bull Mania wrote:
Unless lkke people have said we arent actually liquidated and still in admin then it makes the RFL's process of bids pointless. The administrator has a legal duty to get the best deal for the creditors. If the biggest creditor has reached a deal to be paid the RFL would be on very dodgy ground to reject (whatever you think of Green)
All the above is just hypothetical. If true i would have no idea why the administrator wouldn't keep the RFL in the loop and would be a disgrace if a deal had been done without talking to them.
Anyway none of us know whats going on. Todays a new day part of liquidation/admin which has that many twists and turns best to sit tight and see what happens.
Whatever anyone thinks of Green, there's very little chance he'd pass a thorough due diligence and viability assessment, and if he's going to be a major shareholder in the new/old club then the RFL have every right to reject that application on the basis of his past ownership of the club
Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:11 am
Perhaps allowing everyone inc the RFL thinking the Club had been liquidated, forced the RFL to come and actually say stuff in public it was reticent to do so, though you can get too smart sometimes, did the mud become clearer? well it certainly has swilled about a lot more recently!
Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:22 am
Blotto wrote:
Perhaps allowing everyone inc the RFL thinking the Club had been liquidated, forced the RFL to come and actually say stuff in public it was reticent to do so, though you can get too smart sometimes, did the mud become clearer? well it certainly has swilled about a lot more recently!
The RFL had said about as much as it was possible for them to say through the process, which amounted to; they won't relinquish the lease to Odsal, and the club will receive a penalty in line with the operating rules for going into administration. What they've come out and said since the liquidation was declared is effectively null and void if the club was never liquidated. If the RFL have been played for fools then they're going to be gunning for Bradford/Green
Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:45 am
It did seem highly likely that something was afoot behind the scenes given the nature and implications of the RFL statements, but this intrigue would have Machiavelli admitting defeat.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:50 am
Highly intriguing FA ... can't wait for the next instalment ...
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:05 am
So what if it is indeed Richardson of Wasps, his trump card in negotiations with the RL might be to threaten to convert the Bulls to the other code ... now that would get Big Nige shuffling uncomfortably in his chair ... just a thought
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:16 am
HiramC wrote:
So what if it is indeed Richardson of Wasps, his trump card in negotiations with the RL might be to threaten to convert the Bulls to the other code ... now that would get Big Nige shuffling uncomfortably in his chair ... just a thought
It wouldn't work. The Bulls is a franchise and can be bought and relocated anywhere, but in this case would probably be a fiscal disaster in terms of support, but converting it to Union would not work as where would the brand fit in within Union?
The RFL could certainly cobble a Newco with a different name if required to play at Odsal, but that would mean starting as a the majority of Bulls have said from the bottom and no debts clean slate etc! Though it would mean the RFL suffering financial discomfort and I certainly have no problem with that!
Fri Jan 06, 2017 3:21 am
As I said, just a thought! But an intriguing one nevertheless.
Fri Jan 06, 2017 6:18 am
Good morning. And welcome to another exciting day. Stay tuned for more rumour, intrigue and shock relegation as the Administration/Liquidation continues...
(and I feel fine)
