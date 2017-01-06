Bull Mania wrote:
Unless lkke people have said we arent actually liquidated and still in admin then it makes the RFL's process of bids pointless. The administrator has a legal duty to get the best deal for the creditors. If the biggest creditor has reached a deal to be paid the RFL would be on very dodgy ground to reject (whatever you think of Green)
All the above is just hypothetical. If true i would have no idea why the administrator wouldn't keep the RFL in the loop and would be a disgrace if a deal had been done without talking to them.
Anyway none of us know whats going on. Todays a new day part of liquidation/admin which has that many twists and turns best to sit tight and see what happens.
Whatever anyone thinks of Green, there's very little chance he'd pass a thorough due diligence and viability assessment, and if he's going to be a major shareholder in the new/old club then the RFL have every right to reject that application on the basis of his past ownership of the club