KCNBABT wrote: Lamb is not involved. Derek Richardson and David Thorne are the new owners. As I understand this Marc Green has been very smart. Avoiding paying redundancy money and getting rid of top earners in players.



But if someone like Richardson was coming in knowingly we could have kept some especially welham and ob. Hope this new owner has spoke to others not announced elsewhere yet to see it they would be interested in stating

So if all this is right can wasps lend us Kyle eastomnd and kurtley Beale hahaha ridlerbull

KCNBABT wrote: Lamb is not involved. Derek Richardson and David Thorne are the new owners. As I understand this Marc Green has been very smart. Avoiding paying redundancy money and getting rid of top earners in players.

Hmm. Hadn't thought of it like that. However I'm not sure what MG gains? If the club is sold then no need to pay redundancy. And if not there is no money in the pot anyway. Or would those owed redundancy pay come ahead of MG in the queue for getting some of the proceeds of a sale? All interesting though.



Hmm. Hadn't thought of it like that. However I'm not sure what MG gains? If the club is sold then no need to pay redundancy. And if not there is no money in the pot anyway. Or would those owed redundancy pay come ahead of MG in the queue for getting some of the proceeds of a sale? All interesting though.

And thank Christ it's not Lamb!

ridlerbull wrote:



And thank Christ it's not Lamb! Hmm. Hadn't thought of it like that. However I'm not sure what MG gains? If the club is sold then no need to pay redundancy. And if not there is no money in the pot anyway. Or would those owed redundancy pay come ahead of MG in the queue for getting some of the proceeds of a sale? All interesting though.And thank Christ it's not Lamb!



Totally agree for me I hope this is the real deal because if it is we will never ever see lamb getting publicity from our admins again

If we do get a buyer for 2017 these are my thoughts, half of the players have already signed for other teams, (i can't blame them ) so no team! 12 points min deduction or 18 at least as we play Hull 3 times. End the season bottom of the league and get relegated, fan base drops to 17 die hards. Sounds about right!!! The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club bentleberry Strong-running second rower



ridlerbull wrote:



And thank Christ it's not Lamb! Hmm. Hadn't thought of it like that. However I'm not sure what MG gains? If the club is sold then no need to pay redundancy. And if not there is no money in the pot anyway. Or would those owed redundancy pay come ahead of MG in the queue for getting some of the proceeds of a sale? All interesting though.And thank Christ it's not Lamb!



Most wouldn't be entitled to redundancy pay anyway as you need to have been employed by the company for at least 2 years. However, those that were eligible for it will still remain eligible for it as they were all made redundant from the time the notification of intended liquidation was made



What is this alleged new owner actually the owner of? Forgive me for pointing this out but the RFL own the membership and the lease to the ground. The RFL have also issued the rules of combat for bidding for their membership.



The not too secret meeting is an insult to the intelligence of the RFL. Are they thinking 'if we buy the failed staff and players then they will have to give us the membership' , well actually 'no' they don't owe you a thing.



Prepare your bid by all means but don't show the same lack of integrity and regard for due process that got the club in this mess in the first place. It's funny that certain local Radio commentator's actions in exposing this sham have drawn criticism from players who today have signed non disclosure documents along with the self serving staff that are not worth the paper they're written on.



The challenge is now do the RFL have the balls to stand up to this poor attempt to force the membership from then. They showed courage over the lease so now it's time to front up again and let the official process run its course for the long term good of the club. atomic

zapperbull wrote: If we do get a buyer for 2017 these are my thoughts, half of the players have already signed for other teams, (i can't blame them ) so no team! 12 points min deduction or 18 at least as we play Hull 3 times. End the season bottom of the league and get relegated, fan base drops to 17 die hards. Sounds about right!!!



Questionable now! Six I would say.

el red wrote: What is this alleged new owner actually the owner of? Forgive me for pointing this out but the RFL own the membership and the lease to the ground. The RFL have also issued the rules of combat for bidding for their membership.



The not too secret meeting is an insult to the intelligence of the RFL. Are they thinking 'if we buy the failed staff and players then they will have to give us the membership' , well actually 'no' they don't owe you a thing.



Prepare your bid by all means but don't show the same lack of integrity and regard for due process that got the club in this mess in the first place. It's funny that certain local Radio commentator's actions in exposing this sham have drawn criticism from players who today have signed non disclosure documents along with the self serving staff that are not worth the paper they're written on.



The challenge is now do the RFL have the balls to stand up to this poor attempt to force the membership from then. They showed courage over the lease so now it's time to front up again and let the official process run its course for the long term good of the club.



Well wow after the slight bit of positivity seems it's back at square 1

el red wrote: What is this alleged new owner actually the owner of? Forgive me for pointing this out but the RFL own the membership and the lease to the ground. The RFL have also issued the rules of combat for bidding for their membership.



The not too secret meeting is an insult to the intelligence of the RFL. Are they thinking 'if we buy the failed staff and players then they will have to give us the membership' , well actually 'no' they don't owe you a thing.



Prepare your bid by all means but don't show the same lack of integrity and regard for due process that got the club in this mess in the first place. It's funny that certain local Radio commentator's actions in exposing this sham have drawn criticism from players who today have signed non disclosure documents along with the self serving staff that are not worth the paper they're written on.



The challenge is now do the RFL have the balls to stand up to this poor attempt to force the membership from then. They showed courage over the lease so now it's time to front up again and let the official process run its course for the long term good of the club.



Unless lkke people have said we arent actually liquidated and still in admin then it makes the RFL's process of bids pointless. The administrator has a legal duty to get the best deal for the creditors. If the biggest creditor has reached a deal to be paid the RFL would be on very dodgy ground to reject (whatever you think of Green)



All the above is just hypothetical. If true i would have no idea why the administrator wouldn't keep the RFL in the loop and would be a disgrace if a deal had been done without talking to them.



