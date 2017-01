What is this alleged new owner actually the owner of? Forgive me for pointing this out but the RFL own the membership and the lease to the ground. The RFL have also issued the rules of combat for bidding for their membership.



The not too secret meeting is an insult to the intelligence of the RFL. Are they thinking 'if we buy the failed staff and players then they will have to give us the membership' , well actually 'no' they don't owe you a thing.



Prepare your bid by all means but don't show the same lack of integrity and regard for due process that got the club in this mess in the first place. It's funny that certain local Radio commentator's actions in exposing this sham have drawn criticism from players who today have signed non disclosure documents along with the self serving staff that are not worth the paper they're written on.



The challenge is now do the RFL have the balls to stand up to this poor attempt to force the membership from then. They showed courage over the lease so now it's time to front up again and let the official process run its course for the long term good of the club.