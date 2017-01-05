So, feel dizzy with it all, but can anyone say:-



1. How many players were at the meeting and committed to stay (names as well would be nice!)

2. Was Richardson's bid the one accepted by the RFL, but rejected by Pettit? If that is the case, I can't see how the RFL can turn it down. Also, if that is the case Pettit has played a blinder in getting a better deal for the creditors, at the cost of probaly us losing approx.12 players.



If true, I really hope we hang into the majority of the academy players, haven't seen any news except Jacob Butterworth going.