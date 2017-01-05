WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:25 pm
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1291
Location: Mirfield
God knows!!!!!

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:27 pm
bowlingboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 196
Wonder if Lamb is involved?
If not he's put a lot of time and effort in this week has the lad...

It would also be nice to have a RL man running the show?

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:27 pm
Mirfieldbull Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 446
So, feel dizzy with it all, but can anyone say:-

1. How many players were at the meeting and committed to stay (names as well would be nice!)
2. Was Richardson's bid the one accepted by the RFL, but rejected by Pettit? If that is the case, I can't see how the RFL can turn it down. Also, if that is the case Pettit has played a blinder in getting a better deal for the creditors, at the cost of probaly us losing approx.12 players.

If true, I really hope we hang into the majority of the academy players, haven't seen any news except Jacob Butterworth going.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:28 pm
debaser User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9482
Location: Here
Tricky2309 wrote:
If the club is bought from the administrator shouldn't you be entitled to your full share of central funding?


Yep, and some points back... :wink:
(and I feel fine)

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:31 pm
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 13
debaser wrote:
Yep, and some points back... :wink:


Think I'd be happy to have a team....

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:19 pm
Dannyboywt Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 10:34 am
Posts: 199
What I don't get is if this is all in place and I hope for you it is, why have RFL today published the criteria to offer? If they did that and yet were in negotiation with someone to take you now and were talking to people while saying the deadline for the 10 interested parties was Monday. This would be viewed as unfair advantage and I don't think you can do that.

It all seems at odds.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:33 pm
NZ Bull User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 8:23 pm
Posts: 139
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
Dannyboywt wrote:
What I don't get is if this is all in place and I hope for you it is, why have RFL today published the criteria to offer? If they did that and yet were in negotiation with someone to take you now and were talking to people while saying the deadline for the 10 interested parties was Monday. This would be viewed as unfair advantage and I don't think you can do that.

It all seems at odds.


That was only if the Bulls were Liquidated. If information is correct then they weren't yet and thus giving Green shares pays the biggest creditor so technically Bulls are in Admin still. However the staff were made redundant so those that have left have left within their rights.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:38 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 73
bowlingboy wrote:
Wonder if Lamb is involved?
If not he's put a lot of time and effort in this week has the lad...
It would also be nice to have a RL man running the show?


Lamb is not involved. Derek Richardson and David Thorne are the new owners. As I understand this Marc Green has been very smart. Avoiding paying redundancy money and getting rid of top earners in players.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 11:42 pm
atomic User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2590
Dannyboywt wrote:
What I don't get is if this is all in place and I hope for you it is, why have RFL today published the criteria to offer? If they did that and yet were in negotiation with someone to take you now and were talking to people while saying the deadline for the 10 interested parties was Monday. This would be viewed as unfair advantage and I don't think you can do that.

It all seems at odds.


They published a criteria only one could meet.
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:04 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 688
vbfg wrote:
I agree completely. And yet the timing is so goddamn weird. It feels very much like this, but it feels very much like Green panicked at the last minute after realising playing hardball wasn't working out for him. We are still in admin and so he does still have a degree of control over proceedings.


I've posted the same thing! Green and petit panicked and it looks like to me if all this is true they and not the new owner have caved in knowing they will get nothing if liquidation happens
