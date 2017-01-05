|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1284
Location: Mirfield
|
Does this mean we can sign overseas players again then?
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:25 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1552
|
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.
The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.
Everyone, or those that have not been officially announced as signings elsewhere ie Welham Mellor Olbison Walton?
Last edited by martinwildbull
on Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:27 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:26 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 582
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Does this mean we can sign overseas players again then?
Who knows .
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 12
|
psychostring wrote:
Mind blowing.
From the depths of despair to being genuinely excited in the space of one day.
It'll be a weekend of keeping fingers and toes firmly crossed that's for sure.
Not been this excited since the last 5 times we had been bought by the 10 or 12 interested parties.
Were they just waiting till the RFL stepped in then to declare we were going t o be sold under there terms and conditions...
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:29 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 39
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Is Chisholm not still on his holidays pal?
Well he tweeted a family pic this morning...
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:32 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 72
|
martinwildbull wrote:
Everyone, or those that have not been officially announced as signings elsewhere ie Welham Mellor Olbison Walton?
Those players will honour the new contracts. Chisholm is still in Australia but will be flown back once this deal is done.
The only problem and downside to this is Marc Green will retain shares in the new club.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:33 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 217
|
[quote="Duckman"]Wow.
I don't know what to think. The highs and lows of being a Bradford rl fan.
At times I've been all for ditching rl altogether. Tonight if the club was saved with some sort of realistic future I'd walk to odsal to buy a season ticket.
Let's see what tomorrow and the weekend bring. But tonight I too am off to get a beer.[/quote]
This
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anakin Skywalker, andycapp, Anita Madigan, bellycouldtackle, bentleberry, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Branded Bull, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, bulls2487, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Cassandra, Clearwing, ColD, colgre, dave over the humber, dboy, debaser, Disney cat, djhudds, Duckman, dummyrunner, eddievan, Eeveevolve, EW for PM, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Fully, Geoff, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, HiramC, HXSparky, Iggy79, imwakefieldtillidie, Liklmissgiglz, MarioRugby, martinwildbull, Mirfieldbull, mosher, mumbyisgod, never a dull moment, Noah100, Nothus, Paul Hamilton, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, PopTart, psychostring, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, rossybull, RoyBoy29, Sam Buca II, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, SmokeyTA, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stan Doffarf, Steve May, Stul, Surely not, themightynortherner, thepimp007, TOMCAT, Traffic, Tricky2309, VanGinger, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07 and 919 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|