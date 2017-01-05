WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:25 pm
Does this mean we can sign overseas players again then?

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:25 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.

The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.


Everyone, or those that have not been officially announced as signings elsewhere ie Welham Mellor Olbison Walton?
Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:26 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Does this mean we can sign overseas players again then?

Who knows . :lol:

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:27 pm
psychostring wrote:
Mind blowing.

From the depths of despair to being genuinely excited in the space of one day.

It'll be a weekend of keeping fingers and toes firmly crossed that's for sure.


Not been this excited since the last 5 times we had been bought by the 10 or 12 interested parties. :STUPID:

Were they just waiting till the RFL stepped in then to declare we were going t o be sold under there terms and conditions... :BEAT:

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:29 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Is Chisholm not still on his holidays pal?

Well he tweeted a family pic this morning...

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:32 pm
martinwildbull wrote:
Everyone, or those that have not been officially announced as signings elsewhere ie Welham Mellor Olbison Walton?


Those players will honour the new contracts. Chisholm is still in Australia but will be flown back once this deal is done.

The only problem and downside to this is Marc Green will retain shares in the new club.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:33 pm
[quote="Duckman"]Wow.
I don't know what to think. The highs and lows of being a Bradford rl fan.
At times I've been all for ditching rl altogether. Tonight if the club was saved with some sort of realistic future I'd walk to odsal to buy a season ticket.

Let's see what tomorrow and the weekend bring. But tonight I too am off to get a beer.[/quote]


This
