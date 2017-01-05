WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:17 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7399
KCNBABT wrote:
All players have signed up to play for the new owner and new club, including Rohan. Good times are coming and all the players are now positive this deal can be pushed through by the administrator this weekend.


By all players, what do you mean as you've said others have signed for other clubs? My guess is you mean apart from them.
LEEDSRHINOS
04 | 07 | 08 | 09 | 11 | 12
SUPERLEAGUE
---
CHALLENGECUP
14
---
Twitter? Follow Me

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:17 pm
Wheels
100% League Network Sponsor
100% League Network Sponsor

Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:27 pm
Posts: 18266
Location: loverugbyleague.com towers, Headingley
HamsterChops wrote:
You're a few pages too late I'm afraid :lol:

Our own vbfg was the one who found it. Social media journalists decided to post is as their own discovery shortly after (although one did give the correct credit).


*Waves* :D

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:18 pm
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 215
Mind blowing.

From the depths of despair to being genuinely excited in the space of one day.

It'll be a weekend of keeping fingers and toes firmly crossed that's for sure.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:19 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7224
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Wheels wrote:
*Waves* :D


Bless your heart, Gav.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:19 pm
Branded Bull

Joined: Wed Oct 06, 2010 7:51 am
Posts: 56
RickyF1 wrote:
[list=][/list]Ya wouldn't need to make a new company if you was buying the club from Administrators. As you buy the club that was in Administration.

Think I'm correct anyway.


Am I right in thinking after the last 2 admits both times a new company was formed OK BULLS and the latest company can't remember what it was before OK Bulls.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:20 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 72
woolly07 wrote:
Please don't say it is a done deal. We won't believe you at once bitten twice shy.

If this turns out to be true I hope Rohan has already phoned Chisholm. Keep him and we might just be able to build a team capable of finishing 10th this season.


Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.

The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:21 pm
Wheels
100% League Network Sponsor
100% League Network Sponsor

Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:27 pm
Posts: 18266
Location: loverugbyleague.com towers, Headingley
vbfg wrote:
Bless your heart, Gav.


Much love to you too Veeb!

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:22 pm
bowlingboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 195
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.

The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.


6 points then?

And everyone less

Mellor
Sidlow
Clare
Walton
Welham?

And o brien?

Or are some staying
Last edited by bowlingboy on Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:24 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:22 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 582
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.

The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.

Is Chisholm not still on his holidays pal?

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:24 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 284
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.

The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.


This sounds far too good to be true. Just how drunk are you? This sort of thing doesn't happen to Bulls fans.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
