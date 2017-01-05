|
KCNBABT wrote:
All players have signed up to play for the new owner and new club, including Rohan. Good times are coming and all the players are now positive this deal can be pushed through by the administrator this weekend.
By all players, what do you mean as you've said others have signed for other clubs? My guess is you mean apart from them.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:17 pm
Wheels
HamsterChops wrote:
You're a few pages too late I'm afraid
Our own vbfg was the one who found it. Social media journalists decided to post is as their own discovery shortly after (although one did give the correct credit).
*Waves*
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:18 pm
Mind blowing.
From the depths of despair to being genuinely excited in the space of one day.
It'll be a weekend of keeping fingers and toes firmly crossed that's for sure.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:19 pm
vbfg
Wheels wrote:
*Waves*
Bless your heart, Gav.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:19 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
[list=][/list]Ya wouldn't need to make a new company if you was buying the club from Administrators. As you buy the club that was in Administration.
Think I'm correct anyway.
Am I right in thinking after the last 2 admits both times a new company was formed OK BULLS and the latest company can't remember what it was before OK Bulls.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:20 pm
woolly07 wrote:
Please don't say it is a done deal. We won't believe you at once bitten twice shy.
If this turns out to be true I hope Rohan has already phoned Chisholm. Keep him and we might just be able to build a team capable of finishing 10th this season.
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.
The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:21 pm
Wheels
vbfg wrote:
Bless your heart, Gav.
Much love to you too Veeb!
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:22 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.
The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.
6 points then?
And everyone less
Mellor
Sidlow
Clare
Walton
Welham?
And o brien?
Or are some staying
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:22 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.
The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.
Is Chisholm not still on his holidays pal?
Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:24 pm
Fr13daY
KCNBABT wrote:
Chisholm has signed, everyone's signed.
The deal has been done between the new owner, administrator and Marc Green. Legally the club is still in administraton, not liquidation.
This sounds far too good to be true. Just how drunk are you? This sort of thing doesn't happen to Bulls fans.
