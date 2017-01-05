|
So Leon invited evryone to the meeting....one assumes he was there....yet he is offering a shirt for correct information. Something very very odd going on. If the RFL have already made a decision or something else has happened I hope the other 9 people sue the RFL for wasting their time.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:58 pm
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:01 pm
DemonUK wrote:
So Leon invited evryone to the meeting....one assumes he was there....yet he is offering a shirt for correct information. Something very very odd going on. If the RFL have already made a decision or something else has happened I hope the other 9 people sue the RFL for wasting their time.
Either the status is:
A - a bounty
maybe this information wasn't supposed to be released until the Bulls website put it up in order for things to be signed in the meantime.
or
B - a genuine reward for somebody finally putting some correct information out there to the fans who have been misled by amateur journos.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:02 pm
A lof rugby related companies associated with that chap. Hopefully a good sign.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:05 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Either the status is:
A - a bounty
maybe this information wasn't supposed to be released until the Bulls website put it up in order for things to be signed in the meantime.
or
B - a genuine reward for somebody finally putting some correct information out there to the fans who have been misled by amateur journos.
If I'm sensing the tone correctly, Its option A...
