DemonUK wrote: So Leon invited evryone to the meeting....one assumes he was there....yet he is offering a shirt for correct information. Something very very odd going on. If the RFL have already made a decision or something else has happened I hope the other 9 people sue the RFL for wasting their time.

Either the status is:A - a bountymaybe this information wasn't supposed to be released until the Bulls website put it up in order for things to be signed in the meantime.orB - a genuine reward for somebody finally putting some correct information out there to the fans who have been misled by amateur journos.