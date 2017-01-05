WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Players meeting with new owner today

 
Post a reply

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:57 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16019
Location: Warrington
So Leon invited evryone to the meeting....one assumes he was there....yet he is offering a shirt for correct information. Something very very odd going on. If the RFL have already made a decision or something else has happened I hope the other 9 people sue the RFL for wasting their time.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:58 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7215
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Sensei-Bull wrote:
As much as I appreciate getting the information I really hope any deals won't be jeopardise by sharing it?


Well this:

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988

is definitively public information. And that is not an unknown name.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:01 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2519
Location: Shipley, Bradford
DemonUK wrote:
So Leon invited evryone to the meeting....one assumes he was there....yet he is offering a shirt for correct information. Something very very odd going on. If the RFL have already made a decision or something else has happened I hope the other 9 people sue the RFL for wasting their time.


Either the status is:

A - a bounty :lol: maybe this information wasn't supposed to be released until the Bulls website put it up in order for things to be signed in the meantime.

or

B - a genuine reward for somebody finally putting some correct information out there to the fans who have been misled by amateur journos.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:02 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4371
A lof rugby related companies associated with that chap. Hopefully a good sign.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:05 pm
Wheels User avatar
100% League Network Sponsor
100% League Network Sponsor

Joined: Thu Jun 05, 2003 1:27 pm
Posts: 18264
Location: loverugbyleague.com towers, Headingley
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Either the status is:

A - a bounty :lol: maybe this information wasn't supposed to be released until the Bulls website put it up in order for things to be signed in the meantime.

or

B - a genuine reward for somebody finally putting some correct information out there to the fans who have been misled by amateur journos.


If I'm sensing the tone correctly, Its option A...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AJW, Anakin Skywalker, Anita Madigan, ATS1, Barbed Wire, Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, bigalf, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Clearwing, colgre, Cookie, Cripesginger, Dave K., daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Duckman, dull nickname, dummyrunner, Dux, eddievan, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, FoxyRhino, GiantDee, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, hereagain, Iggy79, Lord Magoon, mickyb1234, Mild Rover, Mirfieldbull, Mr Dog, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, NORTON FAX, Nothus, OFFTHECUFF, paulwalker71, poppys mum, psychostring, Pumpetypump, raceman, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Sam Buca II, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, tikkabull, Toga, Top House Lad, Traffic, Tricky2309, Trustafox, VanGinger, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07 and 922 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,7052,54775,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  