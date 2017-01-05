WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:32 pm
Ok I give up. I don't know what's happening any more.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:34 pm
vbfg wrote:
I had a quick look at Companies House to see if that was noted. Haven't actually looked yet.

This was registered today:

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988


That's interesting. And reading the name behind it, David Thorne, it's clearly Richardson's bid.

And Thorne - have you seen the Omen!
(and I feel fine)

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:35 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
I suppose the question has to be asked: Where was Richardson two weeks ago?


Either biding his time until we were liquidated and thereby saving himself over £1m, or if you want to be really cynical, meeting with the RFL and concocting this whole liquidation/instant resurrection scheme with big Nige.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:38 pm
debaser wrote:
That's interesting. And reading the name behind it, David Thorne, it's clearly Richardson's bid.

And Thorne - have you seen the Omen!


Yes. It was on after Jaws 3 last week. Proper late Christmas period film.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:43 pm
debaser wrote:
And Thorne - have you seen the Omen!


With your luck it'll likely be Willie Thorne :wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:53 pm
There's a bounty out there...

:shock:

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
It is basically impossible to search for the takeover of Wasps and not see David Thorne's name in connection with it and Richardson in general.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
Wheels wrote:
There's a bounty out there...

:shock:


Ha. I kinda suspected Leon all along tbh.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:55 pm
http://m.rugbynetwork.net/boards/read/s ... 8,13648353

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:56 pm
As much as I appreciate getting the information I really hope any deals won't be jeopardise by sharing it?
