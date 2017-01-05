|
Ok I give up. I don't know what's happening any more.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:34 pm
That's interesting. And reading the name behind it, David Thorne, it's clearly Richardson's bid.
And Thorne - have you seen the Omen!
(and I feel fine)
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:35 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
I suppose the question has to be asked: Where was Richardson two weeks ago?
Either biding his time until we were liquidated and thereby saving himself over £1m, or if you want to be really cynical, meeting with the RFL and concocting this whole liquidation/instant resurrection scheme with big Nige.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:38 pm
vbfg
debaser wrote:
That's interesting. And reading the name behind it, David Thorne, it's clearly Richardson's bid.
And Thorne - have you seen the Omen!
Yes. It was on after Jaws 3 last week. Proper late Christmas period film.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:43 pm
debaser wrote:
And Thorne - have you seen the Omen!
With your luck it'll likely be Willie Thorne
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:53 pm
Wheels
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
vbfg
It is basically impossible to search for the takeover of Wasps and not see David Thorne's name in connection with it and Richardson in general.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:54 pm
vbfg
Ha. I kinda suspected Leon all along tbh.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:55 pm
Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:56 pm
As much as I appreciate getting the information I really hope any deals won't be jeopardise by sharing it?
