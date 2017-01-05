|
Oooh Frank and KCN... Are online... Any beans to spill lads?
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:21 pm
KCNBABT wrote:
The meeting went on till half five, I've only just been told what happend.
And....
(and I feel fine)
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:23 pm
He's carrying out due diligence....
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:23 pm
KCNBABT's announcement is imminent.
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:24 pm
woolly07 wrote:
KCNBABT's announcement is imminent.
He has a deadline of Monday to make it...
(and I feel fine)
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:24 pm
its a long post he is writing ?
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:25 pm
debaser wrote:
He has a deadline of Monday to make it...
Just dotting the i's
Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:25 pm
You really must learn to type faster KCNBABT.
Try using two fingers.
Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, andycapp, ATS1, Bent&Bongser, bigalf, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bonaire, bowlingboy, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, cheekydiddles, childofthenorthern, colgre, Cripesginger, daveyz999, dddooommm, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Dux, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, feebleweasel, FevGrinder, fifty50, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, kapow, KCNBABT, martinwildbull, MDF3, Mirfieldbull, Mr Dog, Norman Bates, Northern Lad, paulwalker71, PCollinson1990, PHILISAN, Pumpetypump, RAB90, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, scott-the-red, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, SmokeyTA, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, Sweaty Betty's, thepimp007, tikkabull, Toga, VanGinger, vbfg, Wheels, woolly07 and 824 guests
