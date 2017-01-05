|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Mick just put a picture on twitter of all cars parked behind stand. RFL must be there to open gates.
Top journalism that.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:39 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1348
|
RickyF1 wrote:
Mick just put a picture on twitter of all cars parked behind stand. RFL must be there to open gates.
The gates have signed for Huddersfield on a three year deal.
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:39 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
bullsonfire wrote:
The gates have signed for Huddersfield on a three year deal.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:41 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7203Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Looks like there's a good three or four cars there. Exciting.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:42 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 439
|
bullsonfire wrote:
The gates have signed for Huddersfield on a three year deal.
Seriously the administrator owns the assets until the liquidator is appointed so he must have opened the gates, unless a pair of bolt croppers were allegedly used
Damn predictive text
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
vbfg wrote:
Looks like there's a good three or four cars there. Exciting.
There are more cars parked up at Junction 24 on the M62.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 439
|
mystic eddie wrote:
There are more cars parked up at Junction 24 on the M62.
4 people in each car, we only need 1 more player and we have our team for 5th February, happy days!
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:58 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 169
Location: South of Bratfud
|
Wish he'd stop tweeting pictures... I used to like it when 'Where's Wally' was a challenge...
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
Scarey71 wrote:
Wish he'd stop tweeting pictures... I used to like it when. 'Where's Wally' was a challenge...
The "wally" in this case is taking the pictures.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AJW, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, dull nickname, Dux, eric35, ex Bull Dog, fc-eaststander, fifty50, Frosties., Gareth1984, Graham Walker, HalifaxCougar, HAPEtobehere, Harry The Dog, hereagain, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, ifallwerelikemumby, JackDiggle, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, martinwildbull, maurice, Mirfieldbull, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, Razor, redmuzza, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, taxi4stevesmith, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, Tigerade, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07, zapperbull and 775 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|