WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Players meeting with new owner today

 
Post a reply

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:37 pm
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
RickyF1 wrote:
Mick just put a picture on twitter of all cars parked behind stand. RFL must be there to open gates.


Top journalism that.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:39 pm
bullsonfire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1348
RickyF1 wrote:
Mick just put a picture on twitter of all cars parked behind stand. RFL must be there to open gates.


The gates have signed for Huddersfield on a three year deal.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:39 pm
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
bullsonfire wrote:
The gates have signed for Huddersfield on a three year deal.


:lol:
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:41 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7203
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Looks like there's a good three or four cars there. Exciting.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:42 pm
Mirfieldbull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 439
bullsonfire wrote:
The gates have signed for Huddersfield on a three year deal.


:) :)

Seriously the administrator owns the assets until the liquidator is appointed so he must have opened the gates, unless a pair of bolt croppers were allegedly used

Damn predictive text

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:44 pm
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
vbfg wrote:
Looks like there's a good three or four cars there. Exciting.


There are more cars parked up at Junction 24 on the M62.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:52 pm
Mirfieldbull Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 9:27 am
Posts: 439
mystic eddie wrote:
There are more cars parked up at Junction 24 on the M62.


4 people in each car, we only need 1 more player and we have our team for 5th February, happy days!

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:58 pm
Scarey71 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 169
Location: South of Bratfud
Wish he'd stop tweeting pictures... I used to like it when 'Where's Wally' was a challenge...

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:59 pm
mystic eddie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8797
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
Scarey71 wrote:
Wish he'd stop tweeting pictures... I used to like it when. 'Where's Wally' was a challenge...


The "wally" in this case is taking the pictures.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AJW, alleycat, altofts wildcat, Anakin Skywalker, beefy1, Bicesterbull, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, broadybull87, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cookie, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, dull nickname, Dux, eric35, ex Bull Dog, fc-eaststander, fifty50, Frosties., Gareth1984, Graham Walker, HalifaxCougar, HAPEtobehere, Harry The Dog, hereagain, hezza1969, Highlander, HiramC, hooligan27, ifallwerelikemumby, JackDiggle, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, martinwildbull, maurice, Mirfieldbull, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nelson, Nozzy, Paul124897, Paul_HKR, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, Razor, redmuzza, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RhinoLaney, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, SLPTom, smokinjoe, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, taxi4stevesmith, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007, Tigerade, tigertot, tikkabull, Toga, Trustafox, Twitch, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, woolly07, zapperbull and 778 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,5562,27875,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  