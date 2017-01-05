|
|
KCNBABT wrote:
The latest I've heard is that the new owner would satisfy the creditors by something called a debt to share equity scheme whereby the biggest creditors would dissolve their debt for shares in the club to stop it from officially being liquidated. Genuinely interested to know who this new mystery owner is.
So Green would become a share holder alongside others (possibly this new person if its to be believed) and hold a large shareholding - but not the majority shareholding.
That'll go down well!
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:46 pm
|
|
If Green ends up involved then I'm done with it all
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:49 pm
|
|
Let's see how it pans out. I'd be amazed if he was still on the scene. If so Mick may need some legal advice...
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:50 pm
|
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Does anyone else think it smacks of desperation from Petitt? Threatening liquidation as MG wouldnt have got enough back, says going into liquidation to force a buyers hand, buyers say do it then! Petitt then delays appointing liquidator to try entice bidders back so MG and the administrator come away with something rather than nothing?
Yeah, pretty much my reading of it. A few things I'm thinking:
- MG plays hardball, and it backfires and looks like he loses everything, so calls up the administrator saying 'Ok, I'll take 10p in the pound'.
- Dubious management information being cited as one of the blockers to a takeover, so making everyone redundant and severing all contractual ties makes this MI issues far less relevant: the can of worms has been emptied. Means we lose players but a buyer can take the club with suitable level of knoweldge.
- Wage bill for next year was simply too high. We lose our stars but now a purchase is viable. Looks like a false economy to me, but there we go.
Whatever the case, this is madness.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:52 pm
|
|
Nothus wrote:
No way would HMRC go down this route. Never in a million years.
They would if there was a guaranteed buyback of the shares. This way the taxman gets something rather than f**k all under liquidation. Maybe that's where Green says his goodbye as well and gets something.
If this has legs, I'm more pi55ed off as we might have lost more players than we would have done ordinarily and for me to keep onside as a long suffering supporter it will need to be a good story with a bright future
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:53 pm
|
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Yeah, pretty much my reading of it. A few things I'm thinking:
- MG plays hardball, and it backfires and looks like he loses everything, so calls up the administrator saying 'Ok, I'll take 10p in the pound'.
- Dubious management information being cited as one of the blockers to a takeover, so making everyone redundant and severing all contractual ties makes this MI issues far less relevant: the can of worms has been emptied. Means we lose players but a buyer can take the club with suitable level of knoweldge.
- Wage bill for next year was simply too high. We lose our stars but now a purchase is viable. Looks like a false economy to me, but there we go.
Whatever the case, this is madness.
Given what's been said this week, Green would not pass any right and proper tests!!!
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:56 pm
|
|
If it is Green then Mick will be persona non grata just from the things he's said today.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:57 pm
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Green and HMRC are largest creditors aren't they? Not sure where all this stands legally, especially with the RFL apparently dealing with potential owners of a new club. Has the administrator done something without their approval? If so it won't get far as the RFL are the kingmakers whether in administration or post liquidation.
Difficult to know what's going on without further information.
There's some potential for hilarity here. Purely hypothetically, the RFL do some underhand dealings wrt the administration/liquidation, HMRC take umbrage and sue the RFL, the RFL go t1ts up, Fat Nige gets locked up for fraud, and I march up and down in front Red Hall, frothing at the mouth, shouting 'you should have cut your cloth accordingly!' like a real rugby league fan.
|
