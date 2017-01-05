thepimp007 wrote: Does anyone else think it smacks of desperation from Petitt? Threatening liquidation as MG wouldnt have got enough back, says going into liquidation to force a buyers hand, buyers say do it then! Petitt then delays appointing liquidator to try entice bidders back so MG and the administrator come away with something rather than nothing?

Yeah, pretty much my reading of it. A few things I'm thinking:- MG plays hardball, and it backfires and looks like he loses everything, so calls up the administrator saying 'Ok, I'll take 10p in the pound'.- Dubious management information being cited as one of the blockers to a takeover, so making everyone redundant and severing all contractual ties makes this MI issues far less relevant: the can of worms has been emptied. Means we lose players but a buyer can take the club with suitable level of knoweldge.- Wage bill for next year was simply too high. We lose our stars but now a purchase is viable. Looks like a false economy to me, but there we go.Whatever the case, this is madness.