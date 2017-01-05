WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:21 pm
HiramC

Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 28
With all these departures our cloth is being cut accordingly ... painful beyond belief

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:26 pm
el red
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 339
Location: Yorkshire
bowlingboy wrote:
This is what frank said?

Frank has been incredibly quiet lately, maybe because he's spending so much time on TV and radio talking about his 18 years at the club :wink: .

The club need a management team with incredible integrity to guide them through this mess and the coming season. Make no mistake this season is all about infrastructure and rebuilding trust. The current staff at the club cannot possibly hope to do this as they are complicit in the current state of affairs.

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:27 pm
thepimp007
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 679
Moss is a great signing for leeds in my eyes as much as it hurts

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:27 pm
bullsonfire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1345
HiramC wrote:
With all these departures our cloth is being cut accordingly ... painful beyond belief


It will never be enough...we have still got to live within our means and dispense with the shirts off our backs and the caps from our hands. Then we have to suck it up, stop whinging and take our medicine.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Players meeting with new owner today

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:28 pm
KCNBABT

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 57
thepimp007 wrote:
Moss is a great signing for leeds in my eyes as much as it hurts


Hetherington really rates him from what I was told.
