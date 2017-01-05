|
Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 28
|
With all these departures our cloth is being cut accordingly ... painful beyond belief
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:26 pm
|
el red
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Jun 01, 2010 8:30 pm
Posts: 339
Location: Yorkshire
|
bowlingboy wrote:
This is what frank said?
Frank has been incredibly quiet lately, maybe because he's spending so much time on TV and radio talking about his 18 years at the club
.
The club need a management team with incredible integrity to guide them through this mess and the coming season. Make no mistake this season is all about infrastructure and rebuilding trust. The current staff at the club cannot possibly hope to do this as they are complicit in the current state of affairs.
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 679
|
Moss is a great signing for leeds in my eyes as much as it hurts
|
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1345
|
HiramC wrote:
With all these departures our cloth is being cut accordingly ... painful beyond belief
It will never be enough...we have still got to live within our means and dispense with the shirts off our backs and the caps from our hands. Then we have to suck it up, stop whinging and take our medicine.
|
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...
|
Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:28 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 57
|
thepimp007 wrote:
Moss is a great signing for leeds in my eyes as much as it hurts
Hetherington really rates him from what I was told.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anakin Skywalker, atomic, Bicesterbull, bishops finger, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, brian2, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, coco the fullback, CyberPieMan, debaser, debbier, djhudds, drdnght, Duckman, dull nickname, Dux, eddievan, el red, ex Bull Dog, fifty50, Fr13daY, Frosties., Gareth1984, gulfcoast_highwayman, HamsterChops, HiramC, hooligan27, Iggy79, KCNBABT, Liklmissgiglz, Nothus, Paul124897, PHILISAN, PudseyBull, Pumpetypump, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, Rogues Gallery, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, smokinjoe, stered, Steve May, Stul, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, thepimp007, Traffic, vbfg, Wigg'n and 606 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|