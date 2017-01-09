Moonlight wrote: And despite the rhetoric regarding the Rovers slump in form, (despite being top and unbeaten at home)if you take the time to read Gavin Baldwins comments regarding attendances then IMO this also applies to the Dons. There is not a lot of money to be made by the club whilst we occupy the lower Championship tier with regards the number of visiting fans.



How long do you think the people with the purse strings will allow us to under perform in League 1 and get bye with the 4-500 loyal attendance.

Chicken and egg situation.My attitude is ... don't come moaning about missing fans when you have just got ALL club Doncaster teams relegated.The people of Doncaster KNOW we ain't going nowhere ... and if Club Doncaster want to walk away thenBe like turkeys voting for Christmas ...We have not got great clubs under supported, we have mediocre clubs talking big talk to a jaundiced catchment area that knows only boom and bust.And couldn't care less....