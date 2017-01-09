WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:10 pm
GeoffRoebuck
Joined: Wed Jul 30, 2003 5:57 pm
Posts: 2192
Another Illusion

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:47 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16469
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
weighman wrote:
Well S-O we will see how many are out of the Sheffield game !

I am going on what GT said in the RL Express.
Unless he was being pessimistic.
Can't stand pessimism ... :)
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Mon Jan 09, 2017 7:52 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16469
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
GeoffRoebuck wrote:
Another Illusion

https://www.youtube.com/embed/i5gK2MxGR ... detailpage


My point entirely. Half the bodies ....
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:36 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16469
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Rovers latest plan is stopping scoring goals ... Well done Fergie.
If Marquis doesn't score nobody else does .... class!
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:09 pm
Moonlight
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
And despite the rhetoric regarding the Rovers slump in form, (despite being top and unbeaten at home)if you take the time to read Gavin Baldwins comments regarding attendances then IMO this also applies to the Dons. There is not a lot of money to be made by the club whilst we occupy the lower Championship tier with regards the number of visiting fans.

How long do you think the people with the purse strings will allow us to under perform in League 1 and get bye with the 4-500 loyal attendance.

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:08 pm
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1205
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Moonlight wrote:
And despite the rhetoric regarding the Rovers slump in form, (despite being top and unbeaten at home)if you take the time to read Gavin Baldwins comments regarding attendances then IMO this also applies to the Dons. There is not a lot of money to be made by the club whilst we occupy the lower Championship tier with regards the number of visiting fans.

How long do you think the people with the purse strings will allow us to under perform in League 1 and get bye with the 4-500 loyal attendance.


What has Gavin Baldwin said about the Rovers' attendances?

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:17 pm
Moonlight
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Apologies, from the Free Press

http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/spo ... -1-8396990

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:24 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16469
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Moonlight wrote:
And despite the rhetoric regarding the Rovers slump in form, (despite being top and unbeaten at home)if you take the time to read Gavin Baldwins comments regarding attendances then IMO this also applies to the Dons. There is not a lot of money to be made by the club whilst we occupy the lower Championship tier with regards the number of visiting fans.

How long do you think the people with the purse strings will allow us to under perform in League 1 and get bye with the 4-500 loyal attendance.


Chicken and egg situation.
My attitude is ... don't come moaning about missing fans when you have just got ALL club Doncaster teams relegated.

The people of Doncaster KNOW we ain't going nowhere ... and if Club Doncaster want to walk away then :WAVE:

Be like turkeys voting for Christmas ...

We have not got great clubs under supported, we have mediocre clubs talking big talk to a jaundiced catchment area that knows only boom and bust.

And couldn't care less....
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: 5 year plan for Club Doncaster

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:47 pm
Moonlight
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2565
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Christ on a bike. I wish I'd not posted.

It cannot be this bad surely.
