PopTart wrote: I agree that the tone of voice shows some haven't accepted the end yet.

But I have to say I don't agree with your point Vasty. In recent times they have chased the dream with money they don't have but at the start they were the shining light of Super League and more specifically summer rugby.

They started a lot of things that are generally accepted today. They changed the game off the field, they just couldn't stay with it when others caught up and tried to buy it back unsuccessfully.

No they didn't, they got the marketing right but they pillaged the game especially for young players and young fans. They weren't even original as they stole most of the ideas from the Cougars.Just like Wakefield in the sixties no real foundations were laid - Bradford were dependant on other SL clubs.Don't always believe what you see much of it was smoke and mirrors.