Some involved at Bradford still don't get it!



I read an article the other day where the head of youth was decrying that they had a really good group of youngsters who were about to break through and he wanted to see it through! These would be some of the youngsters they have outbid others for, that they didn't have the money for!



At the same time, people keep asking how many players are left - the answer is None! You don't have a club, no one is employed. If a new club starts, the players will all, individually, have to decide to sign or not, and unless there's a bottomless pit of funds from the new owner, they will mostly be on less money!



I really do have sympathy with the fans, but goodness me, some dose of reality wouldn't hurt one bit!