Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:05 pm
vastman wrote:
Is this not a banning or is that another exception where I'm concerned. :roll:


Are you actually suggesting you get a bad deal from people Vasty?
You get more wiggle room on your comments than anyone else.

And I'd say we are pretty sharp on banning trolls from this board.
As I've said before, visiting fans are very welcome on here but we won't tolerate people coming on with the sole objective of winding up Wakefield fans.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:43 pm
PopTart wrote:
Are you actually suggesting we you get a bad deal from people Vasty?
You get more wiggle room on your comments than anyone else.

And I'd say we are pretty sharp on banning trolls from this board.
As I've said before, visiting fans are very welcome on here but we won't tolerate people coming on with the sole objective of winding up Wakefield fans.


I agree with you but on behalf of my 80 year old mum I had to make a stand. The other one I was referring to is the guy who wanted to set me on fire which I thought was a bit harsh even in my case.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 11:30 pm
Yes I'd say that is slightly over the top.
You clearly command a lot of passion in people Vasty.
You must be a hell of a ladies man.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 1:03 am
Pimp007 quoted one of your posts Vasty, so it's very difficult to disagree with what he said.
You changed your stance in a later post.
For the record, I've not know Finn play the most of his career at 9, like Wood.
But if Wood can do 9, I'm sure Finn can, as he looks to have a little more timber on him than Wood.

Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:39 am
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Pimp007 quoted one of your posts Vasty, so it's very difficult to disagree with what he said.
You changed your stance in a later post.
For the record, I've not know Finn play the most of his career at 9, like Wood.
But if Wood can do 9, I'm sure Finn can, as he looks to have a little more timber on him than Wood.


No I didn't change my stance at all just clarified it there is a difference. It's not always possible to get your point exactly right first time even when you're as erudite as me :-)

The issue was with a now deleted post rather than that of mr pimp.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 9:53 am
The point for me is that Finn has played hooker at various times throughout his career. He's clearly a half back first but it's not new to him.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:06 am
PopTart wrote:
The point for me is that Finn has played hooker at various times throughout his career. He's clearly a half back first but it's not new to him.


Correct, wished I'd posted that in the first place.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 10:39 am
vastman wrote:
Correct, wished I'd posted that in the first place.

Could have saved about 3 pages of nothing! :D

Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 11:53 am
Some involved at Bradford still don't get it!

I read an article the other day where the head of youth was decrying that they had a really good group of youngsters who were about to break through and he wanted to see it through! These would be some of the youngsters they have outbid others for, that they didn't have the money for!

At the same time, people keep asking how many players are left - the answer is None! You don't have a club, no one is employed. If a new club starts, the players will all, individually, have to decide to sign or not, and unless there's a bottomless pit of funds from the new owner, they will mostly be on less money!

I really do have sympathy with the fans, but goodness me, some dose of reality wouldn't hurt one bit!
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  