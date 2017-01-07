PopTart wrote: Seems like you two should use the friend/foe function if you bug each other that much.

Leave the rest of us to enjoy your respective posts without the bickering.

Maybe so, he took a comment wrong. I do enjoy reading this board with a lot of your posters (especially yourself) in depth discussions and its good to see. maybe I shouldnt have commented to him knowing what would have probably happened, like I say apologies to the rest of the board