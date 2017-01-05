Kirmudgeonly wrote: guess he probably knows him better than you - have you actually ever played a game of rugby ?

Knows who better than me Belly or O'Brian?Don't tell me you're yet another one of the many supposed ex pros who post on here. Forgive me if I bizzarly think your full of it.Yes I did play but it was a long time ago. I played for the Bathurst Railways RL club NSW U13's part of the Penrith feeder group of clubs - now called Bathurst Panthers. Same club that Brad Davis started at but that was after my time there. Got selected for NSW Country under 14s though never actually played as we moved back to the UK. Lived in a non RL area for first 18 month before moving to Wakefield.Played a bit at school but never got back into it in a serious way, mainly because the amateur game was full of people like you.HTH