Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:39 pm
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Who's kicking the goals?


From 50 metres out: Miller.
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:51 pm
Doesn't Sam Williams kick goals?

Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 3:53 pm
JINJER wrote:
Is that right? I didn't realise that.


Can't prove it, but I'd say he played Hooker more as a youngster along with L/F on occasions and in recent years has moved into the halves. I don't know his preferred position but you'd have to call him versatile. The hooking role for what it is these days is no stranger to him.

I personally believe in the universal pivot player these days rather than 6,7 and 9. Miller, Wood, Williams and Finn can all play all those positions IMHO, they differ only in attributes, pace, agility, game management, kicking etc. I wouldn't be surprised to see at least 3 out of this 4 play hooker at some point.

Yes an out and out 9 like Moore would be nice but we'll cope (even Moore started as a H/B if I recall).
Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:39 pm
Leeds did well with last season with make weight hookers !!!!! Imagine having a Brad Drew or a Terry Newton in our squad. When you think of them then look at Wood , Finn ans Sio you realize, unless you are Vastman, just how short we are in the hooking department, no matter how much Vasty tries to engender himself with the owners and coaching staff it is our Achilles heel. For me hooker is the most important position in the modern game. Again even with Vastys rose tinted`s on Wood Finn and Sio are not hookers. Its no ones fault but the idiot Scott Moron that we are in this position. O`Brian would be an excellent player for us, he agent would be foolish to accept a deal to Hull, if he came to Wakey he would be first choice and play every week if fit.

Re: O Brian Bradford hooker

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:52 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Leeds did well with last season with make weight hookers !!!!! Imagine having a Brad Drew or a Terry Newton in our squad. When you think of them then look at Wood , Finn ans Sio you realize, unless you are Vastman, just how short we are in the hooking department, no matter how much Vasty tries to engender himself with the owners and coaching staff it is our Achilles heel. For me hooker is the most important position in the modern game. Again even with Vastys rose tinted`s on Wood Finn and Sio are not hookers. Its no ones fault but the idiot Scott Moron that we are in this position. O`Brian would be an excellent player for us, he agent would be foolish to accept a deal to Hull, if he came to Wakey he would be first choice and play every week if fit.


Do you ever bother to read anything or are you intent on playing the buffoon?

I clearly state it would be better if we had Scott Moore as hooker as he clearly showed that he could get us moving, what part of that didn't you get?

You'll also find that you're opinion is in the minority on this thread so where you get the idea from that you are somehow representative of the majority I don't know.

Belly the only people you represent are the people you slavishly listen to who like you tend to be stuck somewhere between 1979 to 1994. The games moved on like it or not and in the pro game the hooking roll has morphed into a kind of general purpose position as have S/H and S/O whilst L/F barely exists at all.

But hey you think what you like - I get the idea that you need a pet subject to moan and whinge about, it seems to be in your nature these days - well at least on here :thumb:
bellycouldtackle, bren2k, eastardsley, got there, Horbury Cat, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, malpalu, Manuel, MC_Wildcat, Mwhite83, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, rlfan, The Dreadnought, try scorer, vastman, victarmeldrew, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, Willzay, wrencat1873

