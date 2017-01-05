Kirmudgeonly wrote: Bizarrely I actually agree 100% with vast man - think we ve done amazingly well to assemble the squad that we have on the limited resources we have and am more than happy with finn , wood and sio at hooker - especially if crowther is going to get a shot at back row - cant really see o brian getting regular game time at hull so good luck to him

You seem to agree with me quite a lot, so why the need to preface it with that statement. A lot of folk on here agree with a lot of what I post, they don't seem to feel the need to justify it - that my friend makes you a bit bizarre.