The hooker is for me the most important player on the field.

I think Wood and Finn will do a decent job but you can't recruit half heatedly for that role.



If we really do play Finn, it negates the point Chester was making about getting Williams in, to cover half back and improve competition. If Finn is a starting hooker, we have no competition at half back at all. It's just Williams and Miller. Good as that is, one injury and we are done.