WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 | GH Prospects Email

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:02 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2908
No, it's...

Image

:lol: :lol: :lol:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 12:12 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4629
Sal Paradise wrote:
Do I want the council to use its money supporting two business that simply are incapable of funding their place of work or would I rather the funds be used to provide school kids with books, support for old folks so they don't have to stay in hospital any longer than necessary, facilities for homeless etc.

Enter Mr Strawman to knock it down :lol:

Image

Strawman Translation: Posting garbage about old people dying in hospital because Leeds have got a new South Stand is pure hysteria that not even you believe.

Ooh yeah... Strawman wins again! :ROCKS:

Image

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:22 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2908
Old folks staying longer than they should in hospital, inevitably leads to an increase in old people dying in hospital.
Come on William, I thought you were brighter than this.

Sal if you're paying William to fight your battles i'd ask for a refund. You can do better yourself.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:28 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2008 7:18 pm
Posts: 2233
Location: Going straight
Roll on February
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:36 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14917
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Why not say that then? Posting garbage about old people dying in hospital because Leeds have got a new South Stand is pure hysteria that not even you believe.


That is exactly what I did say - not sure why you didn't understand that - well maybe I'm not
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:37 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4629
Mr Strawman in "My strawman is a much more accurate representation of what Sal actually wrote, I am such a bright Mr Strawman" 8)

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:38 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14917
Location: On the road
loiner81 wrote:
Old folks staying longer than they should in hospital, inevitably leads to an increase in old people dying in hospital.
Come on William, I thought you were brighter than this.

Sal if you're paying William to fight your battles i'd ask for a refund. You can do better yourself.


William only needs to perform at a level that is better than those challenging him - in your case he barely needs to get out of first gear. :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:09 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2908
Sal Paradise wrote:
William only needs to perform at a level that is better than those challenging him - in your case he barely needs to get out of first gear. :D


Oh that hurt. No, really.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:10 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2908
Norman Stanley Fletcher wrote:
Roll on February


Won't be long. Thankfully.
And if Leeds start the season well then William will do one, pretending he's going to take a year off (again).
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, FGB, Gotcha, Jrrhino, King Whino, krisleeds, leedsbarmyarmy, lionarmour87, loiner81, malcadele, Norman Stanley Fletcher, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, Seth, sgtwilko, The Devil's Advocate, ThePrinter and 327 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,499,2452,11875,6614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  