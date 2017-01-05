WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 | GH Prospects Email

Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:57 pm
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
They have no way of funding all of it, but can fund part of it.

No rugby league club in the world could self -finance a £30m stadium development without any external or special funding arrangements. It's amazing that Leeds can and have financed about £20m of the RL side's total redevelopment themselves even without the enabling property development. But feel free to throw your predictable, context-free jibes.


Very impressive if true.

Do you or does any other poster happen to know anyone who works for the council that could reassure some of our older and more easily confused members?

Sal's very concerned that if "Evil Gary" gets his way, that Leeds school kids won't have any books, old folks will have to live the remainder of their lives in hospitals and our homeless won't have anywhere to get food & a warm bed. I think my nan would be happy to live in Jimmys actually, if it meant Leeds got a new South Stand. She's a lifelong fan and i'm sure she'd be up for the sacrifice. I'll ask her tonight.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
