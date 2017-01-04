Fallon Free-scoring winger



ThePrinter wrote: No of course not don't be silly, if a number of people on here were in charge they'd be actively telling fans to stay away and still think they'd run the club better.

That's playground rubbish and you know it. I'm saying it his job to drum up business so I totally understand why he is doing it.



However



After last season's tripe and the garbage on boxing day he is lucky people turn up to home games, never mind away. When you have two kids who come with you and any number of other things that actually require your money out of necessity he has a cheek to suggest Leeds need more away support.



That's playground rubbish and you know it. I'm saying it his job to drum up business so I totally understand why he is doing it.HoweverAfter last season's tripe and the garbage on boxing day he is lucky people turn up to home games, never mind away. When you have two kids who come with you and any number of other things that actually require your money out of necessity he has a cheek to suggest Leeds need more away support.Get your own house in order first Gary.

Frosties. wrote: Basically for me, Mcguire, Burrow and JJB will retire at the end of the season so please get behind them one last time.



Same here. Rob & Danny will be 35 this year and JJB 36 so can't see any of them going around again.

Can see a major half back signing being announced mid season too.



Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,

as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.



loiner81 wrote: Same here. Rob & Danny will be 35 this year and JJB 36 so can't see any of them going around again.

Can see a major half back signing being announced mid season too.



ThePrinter wrote: Let's not forget the previous months word "Sheeple".....wonder what next months buzz word will be. I'm sure he'll use it to adjust certain posters usernames as usual and AGAIN nothing will be done about it even though you yourself was warned by a moderator when you did it.



Frosties. wrote: Missed it in one of the best young half backs around as Jacob Trueman chosen to go to Castleford



