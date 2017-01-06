WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Alex Mellor

Re: Alex Mellor

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:11 am
I'll kind of agree

LoD added some real dog fight aggression to the pack, and unwillingness to be dominated, Ferres too to an extent and some of our forwards have been far too "nice" in that regard and it seems we lose that aggressive battle in the middle because of it

I suspect Wakeman will change that, Rapira brought some fight with him as have Taai and Seb imo

One thing I am curious about is following some big personal changes will our style change? I hope so compared to last season
Re: Alex Mellor

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 7:12 pm
think taai and seb are big humans but nice ones too , wont be showing aggression

dont know about wakeman
Re: Alex Mellor

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:37 pm
Kavanagh signed from Bradford also apparently.
Re: Alex Mellor

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:49 am
he's garbage why would we even bother with him?

Re: Alex Mellor

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 9:53 am
GiantJake1988 wrote:
he's garbage why would we even bother with him?


Got to say was looking forward to seeing him this season before all the rubbish kicked off. He was excellent against New Zealand at 13 for Scotland. I think it would be an extremely solid signing for you guys
